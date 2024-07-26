Black Sherif was one of the groomsmen at DJ and radio presenter Classic Deejay's wedding

The award-winning musician serenaded the wedding guests with some of his hit songs

Social media fans expressed their excitement in seeing Black Sherif entertain the guests

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif stole the spotlight during his appearance at the wedding of DJ and radio presenter, Classic Deejay.

Black Sherif performs his music to the guests at Classic Deejay's wedding. Photo source: @ondemtv @blacksherif

Black Sherif performs at Classic Deejay's wedding

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Black Sherif was spotted at the wedding as one of the groomsmen as Classic Deejay tied the knot with his partner at a private ceremony on July 25, 2024.

The musician and the other groomsmen wore lavender kaftans and trousers of the same colour, paired with black church shoes or traditional leather slippers, to complement their look on the special occasion.

At the wedding reception, Black Sherif grabbed the microphone and performed one of his 2024 smash hit songs, Shut Up, in front of the newlywed couple and their guests.

The musician received cheers from the wedding attendees, who sang the song word for word and expressed their excitement to witness the musical performance at the private event.

Below is the video of Black Sherif performing at Classic Deejay's wedding:

Reactions to Black Sherif's wedding performance video

The video of Black Sherif performing his music at Classic Deejay's wedding excited many people on TikTok. Others also praised the musician for being present to support his friend on his special day.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

Awaga Gh commented:

"Thanks for using my song🥰."

Esi Debiwa commented:

"Long live Blacko🙏 this guy is down to earth, may God protect n guide him always🙏❤️❤️."

Mellisa Lamp commented:

"Blacko was part of the groomsmen 🔥."

Martha owusu Ansah commented:

"Blacko I will invite you to my wedding wai. Please accept on advance."

Lowkey commented:

"Showing up for day 1’s is everything….go higher champ!!!!!!"

YhawLiger commented:

"If you are with your friends, what you do doesn’t matter even if you are the president."

Black Sherif's dance moves at Classic Deejay's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif impressed fans when a video of him displaying fire dance moves at the wedding of radio presenter Classic Deejay surfaced online.

DJ Breezy's song, Outside (Abonten), featuring Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur, and Mugeez, was being played at the event grounds, and this ignited the fire within him to dance to the beat.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

