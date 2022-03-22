A beggar has been found in Lagos with bundles of naira notes packed in bags in different denominations

The money was not counted but from what could be gleaned from a trending video, it could be safely said that it is a significant amount

The video has shocked many social media users who are taken aback that a beggar could possess such a huge amount

A beggar has sent shocked waves down people's spines after being caught with bundles of naira notes packed in bags.

The money was in different denominations ranging from N1000 to N100. The video of the shocking discovery is currently trending online.

Money everywhere

The beggar was caught and forced to empty all the bags in his possession and it was quite a huge revelation.

As each bag is emptied, the cash continued to pour out. The money has not been counted as at press time, but many say it will certainly be a huge amount given that there were many bundles.

The video was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut.

Social media users react

@koffithaguru said:

"What precisely has he done wrong. What if this was in his bank account would you know? Do you stop begging God for blessings after the one he gave you yesterday? Why are our people getting more ignorant and hypocritical by the day? Face the politicians that have impoverished you and weakened your literacy. Ninsense!"

@officiallrosie reacted:

"He didn’t steal it, he only begged and so there is nothing wrong saving the money he was begging people for, even God we still pray to Him everyday for blessings, we don’t stop. Pls they should leave him alone and his money."

@iamtrinityguy commented:

"Money Dey that business oo."

@wyterosey said:

"It's his money ...he probably saving ...make una leave m."

@bobbymaris said:

"Lol begging is a very lucrative business. You only have to swallow your pride."

Beggar who pretends to be crippled exposed in Lagos

Meanwhile, Nigeria's number one news site, Legit.ng, had previously reported that a beggar who pretended to be crippled was caught in Lagos.

When she was caught and exposed, she was made to climb down from her wheelchair and walk to the consternation of many.

The moment she climbed down and it was seen that she could walk, many who were present were hugely shocked.

Source: YEN.com.gh