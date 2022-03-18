A man who was captured in a video attempting to get every drop of fuel he bought at a filling station has evoked netizens' interests

The motor rider was seen pulling the fuel dispenser from the attendant and scooping a drop of the fuel left on it

Ghanaians who saw the video were in full support of the man's actions with reason that fuel prices are too outrageous now

A video has surfaced on social media which has gotten many massively reacting on social media.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of TV3 Ghana had a motor rider on his bike purchasing fuel at a filling station.

The unidentified man was seen insisting that every drop of fuel he has purchased be given to him.

Many who saw the post had a lot to say about it given the fact that fuel prices are on the rise in Ghana.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 300,000 views with more than 8,000 reactions with 1,000 comments.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Gideon Hey said:

Every drop counts, it's just like me after urinating, i make sure every drop falls before I send my thing back to where it belongs..same approach is what is going to happen at the filling station

Abdulai Huzeidu commented:

Is not easy at all ,we have to start using our bicycles we have packed for many years, that will go a long way to give us good health and reduce our expenditure in fuel

Kusi Korang Richard replied:

Please and please don't worry, he's a member of the STINGY MEN ASSOCIATION OF GHANA. He's their National Organizer

From Nyatefe Freedom Atsu:

It’s no more a laughing matter oo. It’s crazy expensive. I’m feeling it too much. It’s like I should sell my car

@Haruna Iddrisu Abdallah commented:

Oh ghana because of our harsh economy we don't trust each other but he should make sure he didn't use that his finger to smoke otherwise he will end up burn himself because of little drops

