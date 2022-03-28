Actress Mercy Johnson is the queen of adorable family videos and she didn’t miss out on the opportunity to share one on Mother’s Day

The Nollywood actress filmed a question and answer session with her children and they had a lot to say

The smart kids mentioned their likes and dislikes about Mercy and the video stirred several reactions in her comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie spent Mother’s Day with her children and she shared a video online showing how the day went.

Apparently, the actress made an attempt to find out what her children think about her as a mother and they didn’t disappoint.

Mercy Johnson shares cute video to mark Mother's Day. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Mercy hosted a question and answer session with the little ones and for every inquiry, they had the perfect response for her.

When Mercy asked what her favourite line in the house is, her kids said in unison: “stop that nonsense”

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The actress also asked about what they don’t like about her as their mother and the kids came out with the truth.

They hilariously mentioned how Mercy’s slaps can almost send an individual back to Jesus.

When she asked about what they like, the children mentioned how she takes care of them, spoils them with gifts and gives them whatever they want.

Watch the video below:

Mercy’s fans react

nkechilamas said:

"You are a great mother and your kids are blessed to have you ❤️❤️. Happy mother's day my forever role model ❤️."

philipojire said:

"You can give somebody a flash pass to Jesus got me …. Happy Mothers Day sister."

petite_ernie said:

" this is me. Happy Mother's Day ma'am. May we all reap the fruits of our labor."

monalisa_empire_ said:

"This is why I love your family you always make us know you are not perfect we love you ❤️."

adaugoofficial said:

"They know their mother. Happy mothers day. ❤️."

Kizz Daniel unveils mum of his twins on Mother's Day

In a related story, Nigeria's number one news site, Legit.ng, previously reported that Talented Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, marked Mother’s Day in a special way on social media.

The music star took to his official Instagram page to finally share a photo of the mother of his triplets.

Many internet users were quick to notice the ring on her finger as they reacted to the singer’s post.

Source: YEN.com.gh