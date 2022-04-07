A Nigerian man is currently running a very clean, modern and popular 'mama put' restaurant in a London street called Spitalfields

The man identified as Azeez said he started the restaurant called 2 Nigerian Boys with one other friend but that he now runs it alone

In a photo shared on Twitter by @IamOlajideAwe, some Oyinbo people were seen queueing up the buy sumptuous Nigerian jollof rice

A Nigerian man called Azeez has taken sweet Nigerian jollof rice to the streets of London, putting the rare taste on the lips of many Oyinbo people.

In a photo shared on Twitter by @IamOlajideAwe, some Oyinbo people could be seen as they lined up to buy food from the restaurant.

Oyinbos like the rice as they line up to buy. Photo credit: @IamOlajideAwe and 2.nigerianboys

We were two when we started

In a short chat with Nigeria's number one news site, Legit.ng reporter, Azeez said he started the restaurant with one other person, but that he now runs it alone.

Azeez said:

"I'm from Lagos, Surulere. We live in London so we decided to bring food to the city. We were two when we started but now, I'm running myself."

When @IamOlajideAwe shared the tweet, it generated interest from Nigerians who commended the hustling spirit of the man.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians on Twitter react

Nigerians quickly took to the comment section of the tweet to express their views. See some of what they are saying below:

@iam_FPresident said:

"Nice one. I hope we have the same courage to sell food in Nigeria as young men. Ameen."

@Nedujizzy1 reacted:

"I had to go follow you. People who pray for others to strive genuinely, mehn that's something even if them no like am or retweet, we see you."

@Temitope_AA said:

"Oyinbo queuing up for Jollof rice?"

@MaziAkuchie said:

"Nice one. This is hustling and working hard. Keep it up guys. More doors will open for growth."

