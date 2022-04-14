A kid dancing in the presence of many adults as she showed off popular zazu virus moves has got people talking

In a short clip, people surrounded the girl looking amazed as she vibed hard with confidence and a funny facial expression

Many Instagram users were divided in reaction to the video as some said that she is too young to be putting up that kind of show

A young child surprised people at a party and many just could not take their eyes off her as she entertained them.

With a cup that looks like ice cream in her hand, the baby showed off moves she could have only learnt from the TV or adults around her.

The kid amazed many people around her with her moves.

Source: UGC

Dancing hard

In a video reshared by Tunde Ednut, the baby showed off zazu virus dance moves popularised by Portable.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,400 comments with more than 500,000 views.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

paulplaydairo said:

"Awwww God bless her!"

sir.obii said:

"Can't let my daughter be exposed like this."

alexsanderdegreat_ said:

"Baby wey I go deck she go go watch Dora the explore."

anny_benard said:

"It’s the facial expression for me."

lordlamba__jnr said:

"Her mama born her for hospital wey dey for ajegunle."

kendraval_ said:

"A big NO for me, my 5 years will still be in my arms cuddling with caprisun in her mouth not scattering face kakiri lori social media."

tspellzm said:

"Na once you go know single mother pikin .... those people Ennh."

Source: YEN.com.gh