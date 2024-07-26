Kwadwo Sheldon has lamented about the high cost of data and poor connectivity in the country, calling for an improvement in the quality of service from ISPs

Speaking during a video chat on GTV's Breakfast Show, the YouTuber, who was visibly agitated by the situation, pointed out the disparity between the quality of data and its prices

Social media users who reacted to his cry agreed with his sentiments and shared their personal experiences with major ISPs in the country

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, in an appearance on GTV's Breakfast Show, expressed his frustration over the high cost of data and poor internet connectivity in Ghana.

The visibly agitated social media influencer highlighted the significant disparity between the quality of data services and their prices, calling for immediate improvements from internet service providers (ISPs).

Sheldon's passionate appeal moved many social media users who took to Instagram and X to share their own experiences. The overwhelming consensus was in agreement with Sheldon's sentiments, with many people recounting their struggles with major ISPs in the country. There has been a major discontent among the masses regarding recent data price hikes.

The uproar from the public has been tremendous, with many Ghanaians feeling the pinch of the increased costs of staying connected. The National Communications Authority (NCA) had previously justified these data cost hikes, citing various reasons, arguing that Ghana has one of the cheapest data services in Africa. However, this explanation has done little to soothe the frustrations of consumers who feel they are paying more for subpar services.

Ghanaians complain about data services

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

_arab19 reacted:

Heavy on the “there is no price control in the country”

mrroyal_dj wrote:

Ever since Telecel took over from Vodafone tweaa slow and doesn’t even work .

genaralfugar commented:

When you call to complain about mtn high rates they will tell you cuzz you using iPhone so I should use yam???

