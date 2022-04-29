A young lady with the Twitter handle @Lamziee has shared how she left Nigeria and became a permanent citizen in Canada

Sharing four photos that document her journey, many Nigerians celebrated her as she now lives in a better place

Among those who reacted to her post were people seeking answers on how they can also relocate abroad

A Nigerian lady has gone online to post recent photos that capture her journey from Nigeria to Canada, her dreamland.

In a post on Thursday, April 28, she revealed that she became a permanent resident of Canada. One of the snaps has her with luggage in an airport. Another shows the lady with her Nigerian passport.

A Nigerian lady was celebrated for her relocation success. Photo source: @Lamziee

Many rejoiced with her

Two of the photos captured her in Canada. Many Nigerian Twitter users thronged her comment section to wish her well.

In a subsequent tweet, the lady provided links to those wanting tips on how to become a permanent resident like her.

See her post below:

As of the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 13,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@CExstarry said:

"How can I get the original link to work my visa and what it might cost me pls am serious and am following you now."

@dotunolutoke said:

"Congratulations!!! Welcome. Still snowing in Sask? Omo."

@iamsuave____ said:

"Can a degree holder in Business Administration from Ngr make this happen?"

The lady replied:

"Yes you can. But it is also dependent on age, work experience and other things."

@IchieHenry said:

"Congratulations dear, I have many questions how you went about getting your papers cuz I wanna start processing mine too. If you don't mind I could DM you."

@iamprincenkem said:

"May God continue to open more opportunities for you. I rejoice with you. Congratulations!"

