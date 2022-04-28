A Nigerian lady has come online to lament her loss after her fiance of 6 years dumped her and married another woman

She said she found out the whole truth online when she logged on to Facebook and saw their wedding pictures

The lady identified as @ObiaEbere shared a photo of the ring her man put on her finger before taking a dive to marry another woman

This is not the best of moments for a Nigerian lady called @ObiaEbere who is currently online lamenting tearfully after her man gave her a shorter end of the stick, butting her out and marrying another girl.

According to the sad woman, her fiance proposed to her last year, putting a nice ring on her finger only for this to happen.

The angry lady shares photos of the wedding and the ring her estranged man gave her a year ago. Photo credit: @ObiaEbere.

She found out on Facebook

She was unaware of what was going on until she logged into Facebook on a fateful morning. She then saw that her lover had married a certain lady named Karo on the 19th of April, 2022.

This greatly shattered her heart because it was not expected since she said she was even with the man three days before the hair-raising event.

The distraught lady tweeted:

"I just find out my fiance of 6yrs got married on the 16th, and I was with him 3 days before he got married, just found out dis morning on Facebook he was married, I have never felt so much pain in my life.

"She posted dis pic dis morning, I called him and he denied it, I have to travel to Warri as early as 6 am just to confirm. He asked me not to come to his house that I should wait for him somewhere. He left work to come see me and he still lied to me that he wasn't married."

See her tweet below:

Twitter users react

@doshdmw said:

"Forgive him, try to find out why he did that. It might be external forces pushing him. Black men are naturally good, I’m sorry you found your self at the wrong side of life."

@teejayz commented:

"Some Men don't like Ladies who gives dem discomfort. Dat is why a man can stay wit a woman 4 yrs & meet anoda in a month, & marry her. It's stability they want. Sex is a pleasure, love is affection, RESPECT is Stability. Peace is Stability. Not havin Doubts about u is Stability."

