A lady has vented her anger and displeasure on social media after she was invited to join a morning devotion at a Port Harcourt hotel

According to the lady, she had lodged in the hotel for leisure purpose only to hear a knock on her room door after which she was notified to come out for prayers

The displeased lady who had thought that it was a joke knocked the hotel for trying to force religion down people's throats

A lady has stirred reactions on social media after lamenting about how she got an invite for morning devotion at a hotel she lodged in Port Harcourt.

The lady with the handle @Miz_Behavior shared on Twitter a video of lodgers gathered at the ground floor of the establishment for the supposed morning devotion she failed to turn up for.

The lodgers comprising of men and women could be heard singing and clapping aloud.

@Miz_Behavior, while revealing she lodged there to rest, stated that she had thought it was a joke when the notification to join the devotion came.

Her tweet reads:

"I lodged at a hotel in ph, this morning, I got a knock on my door that I should come for prayers, I think say na joke, I didnt reply, next thing is a loud clap and songs from downstairs. It's still 7:30am and na rest I come rest here oo, what's all this one now."

She knocked the hotel for trying to force religion on people

While still expressing shock over the incident, the lady slammed the hotel for trying to force religion down people's throats.

"It's wrong!

"You can't force religion down people's throat naw.

"How is it right?

"If it didn't happen to me, I wouldn't have thought it's possible sef.

"Wetin be right there nau comrade," she retorted in her comment section.

See her tweet below:

Nigerians share their thoughts on the incident

@oloye__ said:

"Close your windows.

"They asked you to join if you're interested. You're not. They didn't force you, rather they proceeded to a place away from you to do their prayers.

"You opened your window to do a video so you can complain.

"That's weird.

"Close your window."

@UgwunnaEjikem said:

"Lmao man like me would have headed to that pool with an almost naked woman and a few bottles of Heineken just to pi*ss them off properly."

@Psalmuel_ said:

"I was in Ibadan in 2021 for a wedding, the hotel we lodged around UI gate had a church downstairs and the hotel was up stairs .. they did vigil from 11pm till 3 I couldn’t sleep . Small sleep wey I manage sleep 6am dem don start prayers again."

@Chuddytwits said:

"I’ve a feeling that these people are church members lodged in a hotel, maybe on a program in PH or something. In the bid of gathering themselves to pray this morning as members, they mistakenly knocked on her door. Look at their dresses, they’re prepared for morning devotion."

