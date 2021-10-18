A lady has stirred up massive reactions online as she makes fun of Ghanaians on her way to board a plane

She teased that as she is on her way to join the flight, she knows there are people who are plucking oranges and struggling to even get a visa

Netizens who saw the video decided to call her vocabulary out instead

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video of a lady making fun of her fellow countrymen while on her way to board a flight has provoked many to comment.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Facebook page of Ameyaw Debrah, she was heard saying she has been fortunate to have a visa and is on her way to board a plane but she knows there are people who are plucking oranges somewhere in Ghana.

Still, in a sarcastic way, she added that she is sure someone is now struggling to even get a visa to travel.

Lady, Accra Airport Photo credit: Arkadiusz Warguła/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The video has racked up more than 1000 reactions with close to 400 comments.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It appears that as a form of retaliation, some Ghanaians chose to call out her poor vocabulary.

A few of the comments have been listed below;

Obi-Yaa Quansah commented:

It so sad that in recent times some people have made it look as if traveling to the white man’s land is the best thing in the world .. Sad! ‍♀️

From Bernard Enchil Essel:

U dey go abroad wey your eyes dey nsawab)de3 inside .eii bibini

Abiba Ismaila Adams replied:

Kofu praine wai na Nipa so y3 di3n.... My Sunday morning is on a whole nother level.... lmao

Agyeiwaa Okordie wrote::

Those saying praine praine youre all jealous of her...you wish u were in her shoes thats why ure mocking her out of shame...whether prane or plane when she said it didnt u understand it?

Watch the full video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a businessman has said that he shed tears after taking his grandmother on her first flight.

Jeremy DamarisMc captured the entire journey on his YouTube channel, from boarding a flight at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to holidaying in Mombasa.

According to Jeremey, he did not inform her where they were headed.

“She has no idea where I am taking her,” he said as they arrived at JKIA.

Source: Yen.com.gh