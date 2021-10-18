Video of Woman Teasing Ghanaians After Getting her visa to Travel Abroad Gets Many Reacting
- A lady has stirred up massive reactions online as she makes fun of Ghanaians on her way to board a plane
- She teased that as she is on her way to join the flight, she knows there are people who are plucking oranges and struggling to even get a visa
- Netizens who saw the video decided to call her vocabulary out instead
A video of a lady making fun of her fellow countrymen while on her way to board a flight has provoked many to comment.
In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Facebook page of Ameyaw Debrah, she was heard saying she has been fortunate to have a visa and is on her way to board a plane but she knows there are people who are plucking oranges somewhere in Ghana.
Still, in a sarcastic way, she added that she is sure someone is now struggling to even get a visa to travel.
The video has racked up more than 1000 reactions with close to 400 comments.
It appears that as a form of retaliation, some Ghanaians chose to call out her poor vocabulary.
A few of the comments have been listed below;
Obi-Yaa Quansah commented:
It so sad that in recent times some people have made it look as if traveling to the white man’s land is the best thing in the world .. Sad! ♀️
From Bernard Enchil Essel:
U dey go abroad wey your eyes dey nsawab)de3 inside .eii bibini
Abiba Ismaila Adams replied:
Kofu praine wai na Nipa so y3 di3n.... My Sunday morning is on a whole nother level.... lmao
Agyeiwaa Okordie wrote::
Those saying praine praine youre all jealous of her...you wish u were in her shoes thats why ure mocking her out of shame...whether prane or plane when she said it didnt u understand it?
Watch the full video linked below;
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a businessman has said that he shed tears after taking his grandmother on her first flight.
Jeremy DamarisMc captured the entire journey on his YouTube channel, from boarding a flight at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to holidaying in Mombasa.
According to Jeremey, he did not inform her where they were headed.
“She has no idea where I am taking her,” he said as they arrived at JKIA.
