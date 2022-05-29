Ordinary Nigerians weren't the only persons who anticipated the return of Kunle Adeyanju, a motorcycle group in the country also did

Led by their president identified as Kayode Palmer, the bikers stormed the Seme b order to give Kunle a kingly welcome into the country

b After 39 days, the adventurous Kunle Adeyanju finally arrived Nigeria in the afternoon of Sunday, May 29

Author and entrepreneur Kunle Adeyanju made history as he completed his self-chosen quest to ride from London to Lagos via a motorbike.

In the afternoon of Sunday, May 29, he entered the country via the Seme border and was treated to a king-like welcome by a Nigerian motorcycle group.

The bikers stormed the border to receive Kunle. Photo Credit: @Badgang_ng

The self-acclaimed bikers with attitude and determination comprising of men and women were ably led by their president, Kayode Palmer.

Kayode led other bikers as he rode a Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) marshal bike.

The group intimated the public about their move via a tweet that was accompanied with a video.

The tweet reads:

"Today we joined other bikers in Nigeria at the Seme border to welcome and accompany @lionheart1759 in Nigeria Our President, @kaypaluk is seen taking the lead from this angle, in his @FRSCNigeria marshal bib.

"#EndPolio #LondonToLagos."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@SirLeoBDasilva said:

"Love this community."

@GGH_007 said:

"Very cool community."

@patodeyhere said:

"He made it!! .. This is exciting to watch."

@Chiora__ said:

"Bikers community will always have my heart!!!!!! I really wish I could ride ."

