Nigerian Bikers in Organised Fashion Storm Seme Border as they Welcomed UK-Lagos Biker like a King in Video
by  Yen.com.gh Jeffrey Mensah
  • Ordinary Nigerians weren't the only persons who anticipated the return of Kunle Adeyanju, a motorcycle group in the country also did
  • Led by their president identified as Kayode Palmer, the bikers stormed the Seme border to give Kunle a kingly welcome into the country
  • After 39 days, the adventurous Kunle Adeyanju finally arrived Nigeria in the afternoon of Sunday, May 29

Author and entrepreneur Kunle Adeyanju made history as he completed his self-chosen quest to ride from London to Lagos via a motorbike.

In the afternoon of Sunday, May 29, he entered the country via the Seme border and was treated to a king-like welcome by a Nigerian motorcycle group.

The bikers stormed the border to receive Kunle. Photo Credit: @Badgang_ng
The self-acclaimed bikers with attitude and determination comprising of men and women were ably led by their president, Kayode Palmer.

Kayode led other bikers as he rode a Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) marshal bike.

The group intimated the public about their move via a tweet that was accompanied with a video.

The tweet reads:

"Today we joined other bikers in Nigeria at the Seme border to welcome and accompany @lionheart1759 in Nigeria Our President, @kaypaluk is seen taking the lead from this angle, in his @FRSCNigeria marshal bib.
"#EndPolio #LondonToLagos."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@SirLeoBDasilva said:

"Love this community."

@GGH_007 said:

"Very cool community."

@patodeyhere said:

"He made it!! .. This is exciting to watch."

@Chiora__ said:

"Bikers community will always have my heart!!!!!! I really wish I could ride ."

Zenab, pretty Ivorian lady who supports Kunle arrives Lagos for him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a pretty Ivorian lady who has been supporting the London to Lagos biker had arrived in Nigeria for him.

Kunle had earlier confirmed to YEN.com.gh that Zenab would arrive via a flight to receive him and she did just that, as seen in a video she shared on her Twitter handle.

Kunle met Zenab in Cote D'Ivoire in the course of his bike trip and she blew him away with a charity support of $1, 000 (N415k) which sent social media into a frenzy after he announced it on Twitter.

Source: YEN.com.gh

