Ashley Judd is a well-known American actress. Her appearance has sparked supposition and worries among her fans. The speculations are due to Ashley's severe medical conditions, which have resulted in a significant distinction in her facial structure. But what is known about Ashley Judd's facial accident?

Actress Ashley Judd speaks during the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2022 Meeting in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt

Source: Getty Images

Ashley Judd started acting as Ensign Robin Lefler in the 1991 TV series Star Trek: The Next Generation. She has since been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as Kiss the Girls (1997), Trafficked (2017) and Berlin Station (2017-2019). Ashley Judds' face and accident have recently left many worried, with many wanting to know how she is doing now. How is Ashley Judd's face now? Discover more below.

Ashley Judd's profile summary

Full name Ashley Tyler Ciminella Famous as Ashley Judd Gender Female Date of birth 19 April 1968 Age 55 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Granada Hills, Los Angeles, USA Current residence Franklin, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-60-88 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Dario Franchitti Father Michael Charles Ciminella Mother Naomi Judd Siblings Wynonna Judd Education University of Kentucky, Harvard Kennedy School Profession Actress Net worth $14 million Instagram @ashley_judd Facebook @AshleyJuddOfficial

What happened to Ashley Judd's face?

Why does Ashley Judd look so bad? In April 2012, everyone speculated that Ashley had plastic surgery after a clip of her with a swollen face and some excess weight went viral on Twitter. The famous actress was so irritated by the rumours that she had to clarify that she was receiving Botox injections to aid her siege migraines.

Actress Ashley Judd speaks onstage during the 'Feminism: A Battlefield Report' session at the 10th Anniversary Women at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Nobody believed Ashley Judd's plastic surgery justifications since they did not seem logical; netizens assumed she was deceiving and refused to acknowledge her surgeries. Nonetheless, in 2016, the Mayo Clinic released a piece illustrating that Botox was a medical remedy for persistent migraines.

The United States Food and Dr*g Administration recently authorized Botox to diagnose migraine headaches. As a consequence, its use has the potential to change individual faces, as Ashley Judd's face did.

The American actress had to take more than just Botox injections to cure a few of her health conditions. She was under corticosteroid treatment, which are used to cure multiple sclerosis, arthritis, lupus, allergic reactions, and cancer by increasing corticosteroid levels.

This treatment has some side effects, such as changes in fat dispersion, bulging eyes, and inflammation of the tongue, feet, face, throat, arms, and hands. When the public learned about Ashley's condition, her fans rallied behind her and shared their interactions with these dr*gs when dealing with various diseases.

Ashley Judd's Congo accident

What happened to Ashley Judd? In February 2021, the American actress disclosed that she nearly lost her leg after a horrible fall in the Congo rainforest. Judd was severely hurt when she stumbled over a log while searching for bonobos with researchers, and the fall fractured her tibia.

As a result of Ashley Judd's hiking accident, her leg was fractured in four places. She was taken out of the rainforest and back to the encampment in a hammock. After a sharp 55-hour relief, her right leg had no pulse and urgently required a blood transfusion.

How is Ashley Judd doing now?

Judd walked again six months after the horrible accident, thanks to multiple surgeries and rehabilitation, which included osteopathy, physiotherapy, and yoga. Check out the following Ashley Judd's before and after photos.

Ashley Judd's face comparison. Photo: David Cannon, Justin Sullivan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Since regaining her strength, the renowned actress and humanist have hiked in the Swiss Alps and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Judd announced to her supporters that she was fully prepared to face her subsequent challenge: returning to the Congo.

Ashley Judd's health issues

The American actress has battled several health issues over the years. She was diagnosed with anxiety and depression in 2004 and sought medical attention for both. She has also spoken about her chronic pain battles, particularly migraines and fibromyalgia.

Her migraines are probably connected to her fibromyalgia, though the specific cause remains a mystery. Ashley had surgery in 2011 to eliminate an ovarian cyst, which required her to discontinue hormone utilization momentarily.

As a result, hot flashes, along with other menopausal health conditions, developed. Ashley has additionally come out about her experiences with assault and sexual harassment. She disclosed in 2015 that she was sex*ally abused by a Hollywood principal when working on a film set in 1997.

Was Ashley Judd's face accident real? The American actress did not suffer a facial injury. Botox injections were causing the swelling on her face, which she was receiving to help with her siege migraines.

Source: YEN.com.gh