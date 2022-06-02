A Nigerian man living abroad has revealed that a 2 bedroom flat in the United Kingdom where he lives goes for GH₵7k to GH₵13k per month

Although he said it depends on the area, the revelation has stunned many Nigerians who hitherto thought things are cheaper abroad

The man named Ogbeni Olajide Awe however said things are better over there since there are jobs and if one works hard, there won't be any problem

A 2 bedroom flat in the UK goes for GH₵7k to GH₵13k per month. This is a revelation made by Ogbeni Olajide Awe, a Nigerian man living in the UK.

According to the man, the rent one pays over there depends on where the person lives. His revelation made via a tweet has got many talking.

Many are talking about the cost of rent in the UK. Photo credit: @IamolajideAwe.

The cost of rent per month in the UK

YEN.com.gh reached out to Awe and he said things are still better in the UK if one would work hard and not be lazy.

Awe said in a tweet:

"A 2 bedroom here in the UK will cost you between £750 and £1300 depending on the area that's around N562,000 and N975,000 per month. This is just RENT. Back home in Nigeria, that's the amount for a 3 bedroom in a good area."

In a separate message, Awe told YEN.com.gh:

"To survive here you will work. There is no evening bar here na work work work work. There are available jobs now. It's only if you are lazy that you will struggle here in the UK.

"Get it right: Things are better here but you will not sit down and hope you will make it here. It depends on what you do and how well grounded you are sha."

See his tweet below

Twitter users react

@Jomilojju commented:

"Convert that your rent in the Uk (in pounds) for just one year and convert to Naira then tell us the No of years of rent that will pay for in Nigeria. The comparison should not even be. A one year rent in uk or converted to naira can pay for 10 years rent or more in naija."

@megikoh said:

"Definitely not Ikeja. 2 bedroom with one miserable shower tray as bathroom rent is far more than that. And if you're fat , too bad for you. That bathroom definitely isn't for u."

@yorubabritish reacted:

"They can never ever understand until they come & live here to experience it."

