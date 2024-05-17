A 12-year-old boy has been found dead in the Korle Lagoon after his family reported him missing after a downpour

According to a police report, the 12-year-old attempted to jump across a gutter but slipped and fell in

The boy’s body was found on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, after he was believed to have fallen into the drain on Monday, May 15, 2024

The family of a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing following a downpour in Accra on May 15, 2024, has been informed of his death.

The remains of the boy were found in the Korle Lagoon two days after heavy rains that caused some flooding.

The boy’s body was found on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Source: Getty Images

Joy News reported that, according to a police report, the boy slipped and fell in a gutter he was trying to cross.

The report said the boy could not escape water in the drain, which eventually carried him into the Korle Lagoon.

He was found in the lagoon two days later, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has recently been issuing weather warnings as Ghana enters the rainy season.

The most recent warning involved a storm from Nigeria, which affected parts of the coast and northern Ghana.

The agency has already warned Ghanaians to expect more rain and thunderstorms after a recent downpour.

It urged Ghanaians living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to move to higher ground during the rainy season to avoid being caught by flash floods.

There are concerns that the intensity of these rainstorms may be due to climate change affecting the country’s weather pattern, intensifying rainstorms and heat waves.

Flood leaves saloon car stuck to tree

YEN.com.gh reported that a car was left stuck in a tree after a downpour in 2023, evidence of the intense flooding in parts of Ghana.

A video posted online showed a mangled Toyota saloon car hanging from a tree branch with a man trying to cut it down.

Kwame Obeng Asare, aka A Plus, also shared the video and joked that the incident occurred in Kasoa in the Central Region.

It, however, remains unclear where this incident, which was captured in a 20-second video, took place.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh