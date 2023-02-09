A pretty young lady and her chubby friend have shown off cool dance moves as people said they made a great team

In a video that went viral, the ladies danced as one of them with waist beads got people praising her more

Many ladies who watched their video said they would find a way to go learn how to dance well on TikTok

A young curvy lady @queenmandyy._ has shared a video where she danced with great energy despite being plus-sized.

The pretty lady danced to Seyi Vibes' song in a jersey and shorts. During her performance, her friend with waist beads joined and stole the show.

People said they would also learn how to dance. Photo source: @queenmandyy

Source: UGC

Two friends danced

Many people who reacted to their video said the ladies commanded great energy. Some ladies said they motivated them to go learn how to dance.

TikTokers thronged their comment section to ask the ladies for more dance videos because they were entertaining.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 22,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Cute Tonia said:

"After watching this I told myself dat I need to learn how to dance."

Seventhgoddd said:

"When are you vacating…let’s dance."

omg.its.simi said:

"So happy that this video went far....well deserved."

Rhema said:

"Omoooo.......I want to learn how to dance tooo...God abeg!"

Zita said:

"This is beautiful. I just dy shine teeth."

Garou said:

"The second girl!!!!!"

Rukky. david said:

"Wawww E for energy."

Jessica.herself said:

"I’m coming back to duet this video when I Chanel my inner trench."

Peddy.Ann said:

"She knows wat she’s doing."

Source: Legit.ng