It was a black Sunday at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo LGA of Ondo state

Unknown gunmen were said to have bombed the church after which they proceeded to fire several shots at the congregation

Many reportedly lost their lives while others sustained injuries during the attack that occurred during service on Sunday

Suspected terrorists reportedly attacked St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, the headquarters of Owo local government area of Ondo state in Nigeria on Sunday, June 5.

According to a Channels TV report, many worshippers have died and several others have been left injured following the explosion at the church.

The church is situated close to the palace of the Olowo of Owo, Nigeria.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that no fewer than 50 corpses have been moved out of the church with many casualties lying at the Federal Medical Center, Owo, for medical attention.

A source explained that some gunmen invaded the church during service, and opened fire on the members of the church.

According to the source, the congregation was caught unaware. The incident caused pandemonium in the area as residents ran for safety.

Governor Akeredolu reacts to attack

The Ondo governor who expressed sadness described the attack as vile and satanic attack. He said it was a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.

He wrote on his Twitter handle:

"This is an unexpected development. I am shocked to say the least. Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals."

Nigerians react to news of attack on Ondo church

Nigerians have expressed their sadness following reports of the horrible incident. Some are asking when the killings will stop.

Skit maker Mr Macaroni is wondering if there is no value for human life in Nigeria.

Bulama Bukarti described the attack as extremely distressing. He said it is a sad reminder of the threat every Nigerian faces.

Festus Ogun believes the attack was strategically carried out at the hometown of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

