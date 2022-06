We Will Hunt Down the Attackers and Make Them Pay, Governor Akeredolu Vows

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has vowed to hunt down the terrorists behind the killing of innocent people of Owo

Recall that worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa street, Owo, were gunned down by some suspected Fulani terrorists

Meanwhile, the state governor urged the people of the state not to take laws into their own hands over the incident

The Ondo state government has vowed to hunt down the attackers of St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town, on Sunday, where scores of worshippers died, saying they will be made to pay for their crime.

A statement by the chief press secretary to Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, Richard Olatunde, on Sunday, which disclosed the government’s position, also said the governor condemned the unprovoked attack on innocent worshippers.

“Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, is deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people of Owo, worshiping at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, on Sunday."

He further quoted Governor Akeredolu as saying that:

“The vile and satanic attack is a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.

“It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state.

“I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo. Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately.

“This is an unexpected development. I am shocked to say the least. Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals.

“I commiserate with my people in Owo, particularly families of the those who lost their lives to this ugly and unfortunate attack. I extend my condolences to Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye as well as the Catholic Church.

“I urge our people to remain calm and vigilant. Do not take laws into your hands. I have spoken to the heads of the security agencies. I have equally been assured that security operatives would be deployed to monitor and restore normalcy to Owo kingdom.”

