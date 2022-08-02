Unlikely star Burl lifts Zimbabwe to 156-8 against Bangladesh

Zimbabwe batter Ryan Burl made 54 against Bangladeshin the third and final T20I in Harare. Photo: Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP

Ryan Burl was the unlikely 54-run star as Zimbabwe made 156-8 in the series-deciding third Twenty20 international against Bangladesh in Harare on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, the home team slumped to 67-6 after 13 overs with regular top scorer Sikandar Raza out for a golden duck.

Batting at number seven, all-rounder Burl put on 79 for the seventh wicket before partner Luke Jongwe, batting at number eight, was dismissed.

Burl struck six sixes and two fours off 28 deliveries while Jongwe's 35 from 20 balls included two sixes and four fours.

Both Jongwe and Burl were dismissed during the 18th over as they looked to hammer medium-pacer Hasan Mahmud over the ropes.

Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan were the pick of the bowlers, both finishing with identical figures of 2-28 off four overs.

Bangladesh were without captain Nurul Hasan due to a finger injury, which has also ruled him out of a three-match one day international series beginning in Harare on Friday.

The winners of this match will take the three-match series with both sides having won one each so far.

