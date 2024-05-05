Ghanaian musician Akwaboah's beautiful wife made a lovely bride as she slayed in a stylish lace gown for her white wedding

Mrs Akwaboah wore a simple hairstyle and elegant outfits as she walked down the aisle

Some social media users have congratulated the lovely celebrity couple on their blissful nuptials

Ghanaian musician Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr., known by his stage name Akwaboah Jnr. and his gorgeous wife Theresa couldn't stop staring at each other during their white wedding ceremony.

The beautiful bride wore a custom-made gown by talented female designer Sima Brew for her traditional and white wedding ceremonies.

Akwaboah and his wife look stunning together. Photo credit: @manuelphotography.

Mrs Akwaboah looked breathtaking in a turtleneck see-through long-sleeve gown with a detachable long train skirt for the white wedding.

The radiant bride opted for flawless heavy makeup that blended with her skin tone and a simple ponytail hairstyle for her bridal look.

Check out the photos below;

Akwaboah looks dapper in a black and white tuxedo for his white wedding

The latest celebrity groom, Akwaboah, donned a stylish suit and black leather shoes for his star-studded white wedding on Saturday, May 6, 2024.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Akwaboah's wife's white wedding gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

big_naya stated:

FOREVER WITH THE LIGHT OF MY LIFE♥️♥️ @akwaboahmusic

Akwanation stated:

Our wife ❤️

sinti_waa stated:

Congrat❤️

ayeyi_kuks stated:

Beautiful couple ❤️

ayeyi_kuks stated:

Perfect

mzs3rwaa stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ our lovely wife❤️❤️❤️ congrats

ayeyi_kuks stated:

Congratulations our beautiful wife ❤️ and our kind superstar ❤️

Qboahemaa stated:

Congratulations I tap tap in His time He makes it beautiful with full of joy happiness and peace

naa_plah_sackey stated:

Congratulations

ayeyi_kuks stated:

Beautiful people ❤️

amudalat__ stated:

Congratulations Theresa

Kerinstarleen stated:

Congratulations beautiful ❤️❤️

Sallykmillineryandfashion stated:

May you be blessed with all marriage blessings, @big_naya

