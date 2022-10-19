“PhD in Mathematics”: Barber Uses Ruler and Protractor While Giving Man Haircut, Video Causes Stir
- A video has shown the moment a barber used a protractor and ruler to measure a man's head as he was giving him a haircut
- The client remained still as the barber tried to trim out his hairline in a perfect manner that got people talking
- Many TikTokers wondered why barbing has become so complicated that mathematics rules are now being deployed
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
A young barber has got many people talking on social media after sharing the haircut session he gave to one of his customers.
In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, the barber employed technical drawing tools like a ruler and a compass as he took measurements on his client's head.
Mathematics and barbing
Groom and best man get emotional as bride walks down the aisle, netizen hearts melt: "Beautiful moment"
With the mathematical instruments, he was able to outline the hairline of the man in a perfect manner.
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Many TikTokers who saw the clip wondered if the man was a former mathematics teacher as they tried to find the rationale behind his approach.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered hundreds of comments with more than 7,000 likes.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:
Vendetta 86 said:
"When you're mathematician but things go bad and open a barber, for survival."
The Colour Alchemist said:
"Using Pie = 3.14 Calculate the number of hair strands (20mks)."
Mashhud wondered:
"Why're my seeing this all the time, is that a new strategy?"
ubogokenneth said:
"Is it technical drawing of barbing???? Nawaooo."
ehiskiki said:
"what did you need all this for bro."
Keith Lypn White XIII said:
"That time dude failed geometry."
OBEYAWAH said:
"This means all we learnt back in school isn't a waste."
Fitness _2_Wellbeing said:
"bro never skipped geometry lesson."
Niz Blanchard said:
"bro graduated from Barber University with a phd in advanced mathematics."
Lihleithuba said:
"So cutting hair has come to this nowadays."
Amerucan Worrior said:
"This one must have been so good in geometry eg Using a protractor and ruler draw an acute angle."
Kind Barber With Great Skill Gives Stranger Free Haircut
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian barber has gone online to amaze people with his skill. In a video he shared on his TikTok, the man went on the street with a bag containing his rechargeable clipper and other hair treatment products.
"Our president dey here": Passengers mob Peter Obi in video on seeing him in the same aeroplane with them
After walking some metres, he saw a man with full hair and asked if he could barb it for him for free. The man agreed and he got to work.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng