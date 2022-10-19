A video has shown the moment a barber used a protractor and ruler to measure a man's head as he was giving him a haircut

The client remained still as the barber tried to trim out his hairline in a perfect manner that got people talking

Many TikTokers wondered why barbing has become so complicated that mathematics rules are now being deployed

A young barber has got many people talking on social media after sharing the haircut session he gave to one of his customers.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, the barber employed technical drawing tools like a ruler and a compass as he took measurements on his client's head.

Many people wanted to know if the young man was a mathematics teacher. Photo source: TikTok/@zakmwash

Mathematics and barbing

With the mathematical instruments, he was able to outline the hairline of the man in a perfect manner.

Many TikTokers who saw the clip wondered if the man was a former mathematics teacher as they tried to find the rationale behind his approach.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered hundreds of comments with more than 7,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Vendetta 86 said:

"When you're mathematician but things go bad and open a barber, for survival."

The Colour Alchemist said:

"Using Pie = 3.14 Calculate the number of hair strands (20mks)."

Mashhud wondered:

"Why're my seeing this all the time, is that a new strategy?"

ubogokenneth said:

"Is it technical drawing of barbing???? Nawaooo."

ehiskiki said:

"what did you need all this for bro."

Keith Lypn White XIII said:

"That time dude failed geometry."

OBEYAWAH said:

"This means all we learnt back in school isn't a waste."

Fitness _2_Wellbeing said:

"bro never skipped geometry lesson."

Niz Blanchard said:

"bro graduated from Barber University with a phd in advanced mathematics."

Lihleithuba said:

"So cutting hair has come to this nowadays."

Amerucan Worrior said:

"This one must have been so good in geometry eg Using a protractor and ruler draw an acute angle."

