The groom and best man got emotional when the bride walked down the aisle at a wedding that had netizen's hearts melting worldwide

Feelings can get so overwhelming on such special occasions, and some men are so enamoured by their partners that they shed a tear

Peeps across the internet had a lot to say about the clip, with many wishing that they could experience the same thing one day

Source: UGC

The video has gone viral with over 3 million views. @tweetsbykingz posted the moving clip on Twitter, where multiple dialects of English worldwide can be seen in the comment section.

Few events in life are touching to the point of bringing one to tears, and a wedding is very high on the list. Seeing someone who has held your heart for such a long time and finally cementing the relationship in a union is undeniably tear-inducing.

What was also wonderful to see was the bride's wide smile as she walked towards the altar. Peeps adored the event and wished for the same for themselves. See the comments below:

@jaytcoza said:

" This is beautiful to watch."

@Alissonbrezzy mentioned:

"If my future husband don’t cry when I walk in ima cancel the wedding "

@unwrittenvalor commented:

"This is beautiful, shhhh I teared up a little myself. Best Man knows what his friend had to go through before he found her."

@sammy_side posted:

"Real men out there. Still, trynna hold back the tears, but nah it was way too much but still tried their best❤️"

@makeuplova4life shared:

"This is so beautiful."

@SocietyNews said:

"They have been through a lot. They had to."

@thandovanda3 mentioned:

"When you know the struggles you've been through and Its just unbelievable that you made it to where you at"

@StayTfOffMyLawn commented:

"Might be her brother "

Source: Briefly.co.za