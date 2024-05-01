Lady Popolampo, one of the ladies who went on Date Rush to look for love, is angry over a gift she received from a secret admirer

The secret admirer sent her worn-out slippers packaged in a nice box as a gift

The visibly angry woman took to her TikTok page to express her disappointment upon receiving the present

Lady Popolampo, one of the participants of the popular television reality show, Date Rush, has expressed anger over a gift she received from a secret admirer.

She said she was happy when the person reached out via social media after her appearance on TV to confess his admiration and promise to send a gift, only for her to receive "borla" from the said individual.

Lady Popolamdpo with the gift from her secret admirer. Photo credit: popolampoondaterush11/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady Popolampo, the beautiful woman who featured in season 11, episode 2 of the Date Rush show a couple of weeks ago, was gifted overused, dirty and torn slippers, nicely packaged in a box, by someone who claimed to like her.

The visibly angry lady consequently took to her TikTok page to warn people to desist from playing such games with her.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lady Popolampo was seen angrily cursing the individual who sent her the gift, saying the person's action was extremely disrespectful.

"I hate nonsense and I don't tolerate such stupidity. Why would you package something like this for me as a gift; look at how dirty the slippers are, and you packaged it in this nice box for an Uber driver to bring it to me. Whoever did this, God will punish you," she said.

Netizens react to her video

Netizens who chanced on her video reacted, with many saying the person may have sent the gift as a prank. Others also opined that her admirer only wanted to have her home address.

The video, which she posted on her page @popolampoondaterush11, had reached over 3,000 people, raking in more than 3k likes and 566 comments, as of the time of writing this story.

RICH GIRLS CLUB commented:

"Appreciate the person ok. Because you don’t know what is coming next."

tipuraemelia also commented:

"just be careful the person may mean a different thing kraa and pray too."

Wasila Ibrahim said:

"Becareful!! Maybe the person needed your address."

Dr. K.O also said:

"may be that's all he or she has just thank him or her and throw them away if don't need it give it out."

Beatrice Naa Korkor replied:

"She will send it to you so that you go to church and do Thanksgiving wai."

