A dramatic kid who has so much confidence and swag walked into his classroom without crying on his first day of school

A video of the kid entering class with his hands in his pockets emerged on TikTok and went viral

Due to the kid's unwavering confidence and refusal to cry on the first day of school, TikTok users have named him the minister of education

A TikTok video has shown a very confident kid walking into his class with swag on his first day of school.

The video posted by Mama Hosi showed that the kid was not the type that cries on their first day of school.

The school kid showed no sign of crying on his first day as he walked into class. Photo credit: TikTok/@mama_hosi.

When the kid got to the entrance of his class, he had his hands in his pockets and walked in like an inspector.

School kid who walked into his classroom with confidence

The schoolkid behaved exactly like an education inspector on an emergency visit to an establishment under his supervision.

Even the school staff were stunned by the kid's confidence which is unusual for children coming to school for the first time.

When the kid finally got to the entrance of his classroom and saw other pupils, he exploded in joy and excitement as he punched the air.

His carriage in the video has made him a sensation as he has elicited 3,610 comments from TikTok users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@lwaziilwazinii reacted:

"Minister of Day care on a site visit."

@ndeka_khoza said:

"Guys am I the only one hearing" oh so this is the place, not bad not bad yaz we can definitely make this work."

@connyshivuri0 said:

"A legend started school with style while his peers are crying to a point where they peed their new pants."

@user6243002138844 reacted:

"Minister of basic education madoda, conducting an on site visit."

