A toddler has gotten many netizens in stitches with laughter with her reaction in a TikTok video

The girl's mother had pranked her with a scary TikTok filter on her face, which got the girl shouting 'Jesus'

Social media users were both impressed and cracked up after watching the hilarious video

An innocent and adorable baby girl fell for the pranks of her mom who set up a scary TikTok filter for her and wooed her to come and have a look at herself.

The part of the video that impressed many netizens and cracked them up at the same time was how she shouted 'Jesus' upon noticing the scary face displayed on the phone screen.

Social media users have been rolling on the floor with laughter after watching the video, just as the baby's mother was heard in the background laughing hysterically at the girl's reactions.

Photos from video of girl screaming after mom pranked her with TikTok filter Photo credit: @emmyblackygl1 via TikTok

How netizens reacted to the TikTok prank video of the little girl

Vivian Eberechukwu said:

Biko I need dis video. Can't stop laughing, my stomach is paining me ooo, to be sincere I feared when I saw it.

Edwin Jeremiah commented:

In reality, this is what some ladies wear spiritually, you only see strange, old and hargered face instead of their real face. So it warth shouting Jesus mbok...

AchaaBabanwachinemeremone AniDavid Mactonyifeanyichukwu Minsheng indicated:

Chijos.. hahahahahhaha. Train up a child in the way of the Lord he will not depart from that even when he's old, she knew that in time of danger it's the only name that can save her

