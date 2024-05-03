The Majority Caucus in Parliament has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament for the urgent recall of MPs

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, in a letter, noted that 15 percent of MPs can request the recall

The Majority Caucus wants to settle government business items like the approval of new ministers

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament for the urgent reconvening of the House.

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, in a letter, cited Article 112(3) and Order 53 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, which allows 15 percent of MPs to request the recall of Parliament.

The Majority Caucus wants to settle government business items, such as the approval of new ministers and a motion on additional financing.

The additional Financing Agreement is between the government and the International Development Association (IDA) for US$150 million to finance the ongoing Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project.

There is also a Request for Tax Exemption for selected beneficiaries under the One-District-One-Factory Programme.

Parliament adjourned on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, without approving the new minister appointed by Akufo-Addo on February 14, 2024.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin suspended the vetting and approval process because of an interlocutory injunction filed against the process by the MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

This was also in retaliation to the presidency's directive that the anti-LGBT bill should not be brought to the Jubilee House.

Warning to ministers-designate

The Minority in Parliament warned ministers-designate to stop carrying themselves as representative of the president. The Minority says the action is unconstitutional and must be reversed immediately to prevent further breaches of the constitution.

This follows Health Minister-designate Dr Okoe-Boye's visit to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as a representative of the president.

Parliament refutes claim that Speaker has not recalled MPs for partisan reasons

YEN.com.gh reported that Parliament challenged claims that Speaker Alban Bagbin has delayed recalling MPs because it serves the interests of his party, the National Democratic Congress.

Parliament said the claims were false and unfounded and should be disregarded by the general public.

It explained that the House was on recess and the Speaker was on an international assignment to Dubai.

