The Big Brother Titans show has finally started today January 15 after so much anticipation and build-up

The housemates have started filling the house and fans are already trading opinions on social media

A lot of netizens according to their tweet, are looking forward to the clash of accents, personalities and the fun the stars promised

Big Brother Titans is trending on Twitter as expected, since it's the opening night today, January 15.

The show hosts Ebuka and Lawrence took turns welcoming the housemates on the stage and sending them into the house.

Big Brother Titans begins on January 15 Photo credit: @BigBroAfrica

As expected, opinions both candid and funny have taken over social media as netizens express hopes and expectations for this year's show.

See reactions as sighted below:

@erictender:

"Dear South Africans, please try and type in English when you are dragging housemates so that we Nigerians know how to add more fuel to the violence . Thank you #BBTitans #BBTitans."

@NeoAkpofure:

"The South African girls, so confident ❤️>> #BBTitans."

@EOnyekelu:

"Message to South Africans. If we're throwing shades in this coming show. Speak English abeg. I don't want to hear..this Nigerian girl is mtirj kshgk sbcjj mskhf haze jskek."

@strawapril:

"What’s the meaning of this? Nana???? I don’t understand the ladies representing Nigeria "

@symply_kim:

"Nigerian housemates and reducing their ages. Full grown grand-papa deh shout I’m 22yearsDeh fear God o #BBTitans"

@Bsionelove:

"Can’t wait for South Africans and Nigerians to drag the f%ck out of each other. #BBTitans #BigBrotherTitans"

@EdoVibeQueen:

"I’m looking forward to seeing the cooking monopoly in that house will they be cooking individually?Or Nigerians will cook their food separately and South Africans will cook theirs? Then when puleng falls in love with emeka she will start eating poundo and egusi #BBTitans"

