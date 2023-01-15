The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee has listed seven (7) reasons for Ghana’s current economic crisis

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says the recklessness and bad economic decisions have contributed to the country’s dire financial situation

Taking to his social media handles, he also hinted that in the coming days, he’ll disclose more reasons behind the crisis

The Minority spokesperson on Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has attributed Ghana’s current economic crisis to some bad financial policy decisions of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Dr Ato Forson who is also the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam listed some seven reasons for the economic mess.

He said the largest size of the government, coupled with duplication of ministerial positions has taken a heavy financial toll on the country.

The post has generated intense reactions from his friends and followers on social media, some of which have been sampled by YEN.com.gh.

@OliverAdjei2

It's just not about creating jobs.They about creating value.If you are going to have people do nothing and pay them then let them pay all of us.Our focus should having companies to recruit all these people instead of paying them for nothing

@Ndcpidgintweets

We need to rescue this country

@kwamedavis

We know all this so what can your government also do? You point fingers yet asked your head goes blank. NDC give us solutions. Don’t repeat the problem to us!

@EgyaDoughanAju

Number of cars they move around for some common programs is so disgusting. They are just moving around wasting our resources

@AdumKofi

Hope we will not see this extravagance in the next theorised NDC government.

@OliverAdjei2

If this is true we're doomed.All this to just creat redundancies without any real productivity.We are not against people getting jobs but they should've people create value by producing sth and pay them.Our focus should be on building companies to recruit people

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a founding father of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Pianim said Ghana is currently in a state of bankruptcy as a result of the bad economic policies by the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to the renowned economist, the current mess will plunge Ghanaians into massive suffering for the next thirty to forty years.

Source: YEN.com.gh