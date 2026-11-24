A warrant of arrest was issued for Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, after he failed to appear in court

Mugabe was due in court alongside four co-accused for routine remand in a robbery and malicious damage to property case

His four co-accused attended the hearing and were remanded in police custody until December 10, 2026

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe, son of the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, after he failed to show up for a scheduled court appearance on Tuesday, 24 November 2026.

A Harare court issues an arrest warrant for Robert Mugabe's son Chatunga Mugabe after he skips a hearing. Photo source: MDN News, KARRASTOCK/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to The Herald, Mugabe was required to appear before the court for a routine remand hearing in a case involving robbery and malicious property damage. He did not attend.

Chatunga Mugabe's court no-show

His four co-accused, identified as Terence Johannes Chinyemba (31), Fredson Peter (33), Solomon Pamire (34) and Munashe Mubhawo (43), were present at the hearing.

The court remanded the four men until 10 December 2026, while a warrant was simultaneously issued for Chatunga Mugabe's arrest.

The charges of robbery and malicious damage to property against the group had been progressing through routine court appearances before Mugabe's absence triggered the judicial response on Tuesday.

Chatunga Mugabe's arrest over alleged assault

The case against the former president's youngest son and his co-accused stemmed from an alleged assault incident on 4 November 2026.

The five men, including Mugabe, were arrested following an alleged assault on Panyika Lloyd Mupanduki, a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigator in Harare.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the arrests in an official statement signed by Commissioner P. Nyathi, noting that the incident took place at The Brompton Guest Lodge in Highlands, Harare, on the evening of 3 November 2026 at around 18:30 hours.

The arrests grew out of an asset recovery operation by ZACC, which had been tracking two high-end vehicles, a black Lamborghini Urus and a black Mercedes-Benz, suspected of having been illegally smuggled into Zimbabwe from South Africa.

According to reports from New Zimbabwe, ZACC officials traced the vehicles to a property in the Newlands suburb of Harare.

When investigators moved to seize the cars, a physical confrontation broke out, during which the suspects, including the late Mugabe's son, allegedly attacked the ZACC team.

ZACC spokesperson Simiso Mlevu confirmed both the arrests and the seizure of the vehicles, adding that investigations into the assault and the suspected smuggling scheme remain ongoing.

The X post detailing the arrest warrant against Chatunga Mugabe is below:

Reactions to Chatunga Mugabe's arrest warrant

The news of the arrest warrant drew swift commentary on social media, with YEN.com.gh compiling some reactions below:

Thabani Mlambo said:

"Pangolin loves prison more than people in charge of prison !!! 😂"

GeneralCha5r wrote:

"This young man needs reform. He is destroying his future."

Mara_browny added:

"This boy, I surrender."

Chatunga Mugabe hit with fresh charges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, who faced a fresh robbery charge in a Harare case involving an alleged assault on a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission investigator.

The 29-year-old son of Zimbabwe’s late former president was granted US$100 bail alongside four co-accused, but prosecutors allege a loaded pistol and mobile phone were taken during the confrontation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh