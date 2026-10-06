A video of Wicknell Chivayo's daughter grieving at the family home surfaced online after the tragic deaths of her parents

Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Lulu Muteke, reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Zimbabwe on September 30, 2026

The trending footage offered a deeply personal look at the family's pain, moving many viewers across social media

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Wicknell Chivayo's young daughter was captured on video visibly overcome with grief at the family's Harare home, days after the Zimbabwean businessman and his wife, Lucy Lulu Muteke, were killed in a helicopter crash on 30 September 2026.

Wicknell Chivayo's daughter breaks down in a viral video after losing both parents. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo, AbenaBW

Source: Facebook

In the footage, which has since spread widely across social media, the girl can be heard expressing how deeply she misses her father.

The moment unfolded as relatives and mourners gathered at the Chivayo residence to pay their respects following the couple's sudden and tragic deaths.

Zimbabwe mourns loss of Chivayo and wife

The deaths sent shockwaves across Zimbabwe, where Chivayo had long been a prominent and polarising public figure.

He was widely recognised for his flamboyant lifestyle, regularly making headlines by gifting cars, cash and other valuables to members of the public.

Lucy maintained an equally visible presence, with the couple frequently sharing glimpses of their lives online.

Since the tragedy, tributes and archived footage of the couple have re-emerged online as followers reflect on their lives.

Among the clips that resurfaced was a video of Chivayo and Lucy attending a church service led by Apostle Joshua Selman, during which the couple reportedly responded to an altar call.

The clip attracted significant attention after news of their deaths broke.

The TikTok video of Wicknell's daughter mourning is below.

Daughter's grief moves social media

While many of the circulating videos focus on the couple themselves, it is the footage of Chivayo's daughter that has drawn the most emotional response.

Viewers have described the clip as deeply moving, with the young girl struggling to process the loss of both parents at once.

The Chivayo family continues to mourn as memories of the businessman and his wife circulate online, keeping their stories alive in public conversation.

YEN.com.gh compiled comments below.

Mercy Mupfeki wrote:

"Aww, this is so sad."

Alice Mwiu

"Sorry, dear."

Emmi wrote:

"May they rest in peace."

Woman's 2025 death prediction about Wicknell surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Susan Mutami’s 2025 post predicting that Wicknell Chivayo would die in an aircraft crash. The post resurfaced after Chivayo, his wife and other passengers were killed in a helicopter crash in Zimbabwe.

Mutami’s words are now fuelling debate online, with some users questioning whether she had advance knowledge and others calling her a prophet. But her post referred to a plane crash, while Chivayo died in a helicopter accident.

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Source: YEN.com.gh