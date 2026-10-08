A 14-carat gold coffin valued at approximately thousands of dollars has been imported from Malaysia for Wicknell Chivayo's burial

Two vehicle-themed caskets, one shaped like a Rolls-Royce and another resembling a Mercedes-Benz, have also been photographed at the funeral parlour

Details of the extraordinary funeral arrangements surfaced on Facebook on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, and have since sparked widespread attention

The funeral preparations for Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo have drawn significant public attention after details emerged about the cost of the caskets arranged for his burial.

Wicknell Chivayo's Funeral Caskets Worth $217k Stun Mourners, Gold Coffin Imported From Malaysia

Source: Facebook

Information about the arrangements was shared on Facebook on Wednesday, 7 October 2026, and quickly circulated across social media platforms.

The centrepiece of the burial plans is a 14-carat gold coffin, valued at approximately US$217,000, which was specially imported from Malaysia. According to sources close to the family, the coffin was brought in specifically for Chivayo's interment and will serve as his final resting place.

Photographs taken at the funeral parlour have also revealed two additional vehicle-shaped caskets. One is styled after a Rolls-Royce, complete with the signature front grille and bearing the registration number WMC 777, understood to be a nod to the businessman's personal branding.

The second casket is designed to resemble a Mercedes-Benz and is draped in the Zimbabwean flag. Both caskets were decorated with white floral arrangements and candles.

Wicknell and Lucy Chivayo were tragically killed along with three others in a helicopter crash in Marondera, Zimbabwe.

Arrangements Reflect Chivayo's Flamboyant Lifestyle

Sources familiar with the situation indicated that the gold coffin and the vehicle-shaped caskets are separate items, with the gold coffin confirmed as the intended burial coffin.

The extravagance of the funeral preparations mirrors the lifestyle Chivayo was publicly associated with during his lifetime.

The businessman was widely known in Zimbabwe and beyond for his conspicuous displays of wealth, including luxury vehicles and high-profile public gestures.

The revelation of the funeral costs has generated considerable discussion online, with the story continuing to trend following the disclosure of the arrangements.

Wicknell Chivayo and wife's garage emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Wicknell Chivayo and Lucy Muteke’s luxury car collection, including the 11 high-end vehicles featured in a garage tour video that surfaced after their deaths in a helicopter crash.

The footage offered a glimpse into the couple’s extraordinary wealth, from a Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini to a Bentley and Mercedes-Maybach.

Yet the cars shown reportedly represent only a fraction of Chivayo’s wider collection.

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Source: YEN.com.gh