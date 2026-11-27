Nigeria's Court of Appeal overturned Jide Omokore's earlier acquittal and handed him a seven-year prison sentence

Two former senior petroleum officials were convicted alongside Omokore on nine of 15 counts, including money laundering

Prosecutors alleged Omokore's companies lifted over 7.5 million barrels of crude oil without meeting financial obligations

Prominent oil tycoon and business mogul Jide Omokore has been sentenced to seven years in prison after Nigeria's Court of Appeal reversed his previous acquittal in a high-profile $1.6 billion (about GH¢18.87 billion) oil fraud case.

A court of appeal reverses prominent Nigerian oil tycoon Jide Omokore's acquittal and sentences him to seven years in the $1.6 billion fraud case. Photo source: @tvcnewsng, Doug Berry/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The ruling came down on 25 November 2026, shaking Nigeria's energy sector and reigniting public debate around accountability in the country's oil industry.

Jide Omokore was convicted alongside two former senior petroleum officials, Victor Briggs and Abiye Membere.

All three men were found guilty on nine of 15 counts, covering charges that included obtaining by false pretence, conspiracy, money laundering, and procurement fraud.

In a unanimous judgement, a three-member panel comprising Justices James Gambo Abundaga, Yusuf Alhaji Bashir and Kenneth Ikechukwu Amadi convicted them on counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11 and 12 of the charges and discharged them on the remaining counts.

What the court found in Omokore's case

At the heart of the case were oil assets located in the Niger Delta.

Prosecutors argued that Omokore's companies, Atlantic Energy Brass Development and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept, extracted more than 7.5 million barrels of crude oil valued at approximately $823.08 million (about GH₵9.71 billion) without paying a mandatory entry fee of $123.19 million (about GH¢1.45 billion) or fulfilling other financial commitments owed to the Nigerian state.

The court ordered both companies to be wound up as part of the judgement.

The conviction marks a dramatic reversal of fortune for Omokore, a prominent Nigerian businessman who had previously walked free before the Appeal Court stepped in to scrutinise that outcome.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had, on February 7, 2023, discharged and acquitted the convicts on counts 1 to 9 and 12 to 15 of the charge.

The judge also discharged Briggs and Membere on the money laundering offence charges in counts 10 and 11 but convicted them of the lesser offence of official corruption and imposed a fine of N2 million (Two Million Naira) on each of them.

Dissatisfied with the judgement, the prosecution, through its counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, filed a Notice of Appeal on March 6, 2023, containing 34 grounds of appeal.

Omokore, in his response, filed a preliminary objection challenging the competence of the appeal on the grounds that the prosecution joined defendants who were discharged and acquitted with those convicted by the lower court.

In its Composite Reply Brief, the prosecution argued that the appeal was competent, maintaining that Briggs and Membere were not convicted of the offences for which they were originally charged.

Jacobs further argued that the lower court erred in treating the transaction as a commercial dispute despite documentary and oral evidence showing that the companies failed to fulfil the mandatory conditions precedent to the commencement of the agreement.

The prosecution also drew the attention of the appellate court to an arbitral award delivered on March 5, 2019, which found that the companies had obtained benefits from the Brass Assets to which they were not contractually entitled.

Jacobs further maintained that the existence of a contractual relationship or arbitration proceedings did not preclude criminal prosecution arising from the same transaction, pointing out that the criminal charge was filed on June 2, 2016, before the commencement of arbitration proceedings on August 15, 2016.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a social media post, the prosecution also relied on documentary and oral evidence relating to luxury vehicles received by Briggs and Membere, including an N23 million (approximately GH₵199,223.46) vehicle purchased through Omokore’s account and delivered to Briggs through his wife.

What happens next for Omokore?

Despite the severity of the ruling, the legal battle may not be over.

Omokore and his co-defendants retain the right to escalate the matter to Nigeria's Supreme Court, meaning the final chapter in this case is yet to be written.

The X post announcing the sentencing of Jide Omokore is below:

Texas-based businessman Edikan Adiakpan jailed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Houston businessman Edikan Adiakpan, who was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for using his luxury car company to move money stolen from fraud victims.

Investigators traced $359,000 in illicit funds through cashier’s cheques linked to his business, while one victim told the court the scheme cost their small company dearly.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh