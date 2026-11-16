The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency arrested 56-year-old Chinedu Onwude at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Operatives discovered 25.05kg of methamphetamine concealed inside breakfast cereal packs inside his two travelling boxes

Onwude had reportedly lived in South Africa for over 24 years under a stolen identity using forged documents

A 56-year-old Nigerian businessman has been arrested at Lagos' Murtala Muhammed International Airport after drug enforcement agents found more than 25 kilograms of methamphetamine stashed inside breakfast cereal packaging in his luggage.

NDLEA arrests businessman Chinedu Onwude with alleged 25kg of meth hidden in cereal boxes at the Lagos airport. Photo source: KARRASTOCK/Getty Images, NDLEA

Source: Getty Images

According to Sahara Reporters news outlet, Chinedu Onwude was apprehended on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, at the arrival hall of Terminal II, shortly after landing from South Africa.

Officers from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) searched his two travelling bags and uncovered 25 parcels of methamphetamine concealed within assorted cereal packs and other cereal-based food products, totalling 25.05kg.

Stolen identity and forged documents

What made the case more striking was the discovery that Onwude had reportedly been living in South Africa for over two decades under a false name.

According to the NDLEA, the Nigerian businessman had been travelling as Omokan Isaac Babatope, an identity he allegedly assumed using forged documents.

During questioning, Onwude reportedly admitted that a South Africa-based associate named Obiora Okoye had recruited him to transport the illicit substances into Nigeria, offering him R20,000 (roughly GH₵13,801 to GH₵14,279) in exchange for the delivery.

The Instagram post detailing Chinedu Onwude's arrest at the airport is below:

Reactions to Chinedu Onwude's arrest

The story generated significant discussion online, with many Nigerians weighing in on the NDLEA's work and the scale of illicit substance smuggling into the country.

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions below:

cheelee404 said:

"NDLEA will keep doing us proud in their hard work in curbing this menace!"

slemzy_official said:

"For all these illicit substances to come into the country, it means there's a high market value and so many consumers."

ola_stone_bridge said:

"The guy falsified his name by adding a Yoruba name. But why?"

NDLEA arrests Italy-bound Nigerian businessman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Philip Tunde, the 38-year-old businessman arrested at Lagos airport while preparing to fly to Milan, and the NDLEA’s wider drug-bust operations across several Nigerian states.

The agency says nearly five kilograms of alleged illicit substances were concealed in shoe soles and bag railings—a striking discovery that raises questions about how the shipment was meant to pass through the airport.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh