The NDLEA arrested 25-year-old newlywed businessman Lovely Chukwulobelu at Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu on September 25, 2026

Chukwulobelu had ingested 72 wraps of illicit white substances and was intercepted while preparing to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Portugal via Addis Ababa

The suspect reportedly confessed that he turned to drug smuggling to pay off debts from his wedding, which took place just 12 days before his arrest

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A newlywed's attempt to fund his post-wedding finances has ended in a drug smuggling arrest, after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted 25-year-old businessman Lovely Chukwulobelu at Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.

NDLEA arrests newlywed businessman Lovely Chukwulobelu with alleged illicit substances at the airport days after his wedding. Photo source: @tvcnewsng/Instagram, Igor vershinsky/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Chukwulobelu was apprehended on Thursday, September 25, 2026, at the airport's departure hall while preparing to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight bound for Portugal via Addis Ababa.

NDLEA officials said in a statement that the businessman had swallowed the illicit white powder before arriving at the airport, and he was placed under excretion observation, during which he expelled all 72 wraps of the Class A illicit drug.

Businessman Lovely Chukwulobelu's wedding debt motive

What makes the Nigerian businessman's case particularly striking is the reason the suspect gave for his actions.

According to reports, Chukwulobelu told investigators he had tied the knot on September 13, 2026, just 12 days before his arrest, and that the mounting costs of the wedding ceremony had pushed him towards the drug trade.

He claimed he took on the smuggling job specifically to clear the financial burden left behind by his recent lavish nuptials.

The businessman also reportedly told investigators that he had been involved in a car decoration business at the Trade Fair Complex in the Ojo area of Lagos before relocating to Portugal in May 2023.

The story, first reported by TVC News on Instagram on September 27, 2026, quickly captured widespread attention online, with many Nigerians weighing in on both the desperation behind the act and the culture of extravagant spending at social events.

The Instagram posts detailing the arrest of the newlywed businessman are below:

Reactions to businessman Lovely Chukwulobelu's arrest

Nigerians have been vocal in their responses to the news, with opinions ranging from disbelief to pointed social commentary.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@ak_ugavrabbi wrote:

"A considerable part of the corruption issues we have in the country will be solved if, as a people, we stop all these lavish spendings on social functions."

@collinsakpapunam said:

"Why do people still try to do this?🤦🏿‍♂️"

@oyebamiji_yaqub commented:

"Must you do an expensive wedding? Now the woman has to get married to another man. Your loss, bro. Journey well on your way to prison."

Real Estate CEO arrested by NDLEA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about real estate CEO Abideen Jide Salami’s arrest by the NDLEA at Lagos airport.

Operatives intercepted 32.20kg of Colorado concealed in 27 parcels in a UK-bound cargo shipment.

The case took a striking turn when Salami allegedly arrived with a secret collection code sent by his UK-based brother.

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Source: YEN.com.gh