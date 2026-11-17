Olufemi Finayon Ajasa, Online Editor of Vanguard Media Limited, died on Sunday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital

Vanguard's management described Ajasa's death as a massive loss to the organisation and the broader journalism profession

A Service of Songs and Wake-Keep in his honour will hold on Thursday, November 19, at Anthony Village in Lagos

Olufemi Finayon Ajasa, the Online Editor of Vanguard Media Limited, passed away on Sunday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital following a brief illness. He was 44.

Olufemi Finayon Ajasa, Online Editor of Vanguard Media Limited, died on Sunday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital. Credit: Abimboye Michael Makesense

Source: Facebook

The Punch reported that the Vanguard's Editor, Eze Anaba, confirmed the death in a statement released on Monday on behalf of the management, describing Ajasa as a valued member of the organisation whose contributions to digital journalism were significant.

"His death is a massive loss to the Vanguard family and the journalism profession," the statement read.

A native of the Ajasa family in Ajido, Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, Ajasa graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication, with a specialisation in Journalism, from Lagos State University, having studied there between 2004 and 2009.

He later earned a certification in Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills from the School of Media and Communication at Pan-Atlantic University in 2015.

Vanguard mourns Ajasa's passing

The management of Vanguard Media Limited described his return to the outlet in 2022 as the continuation of a professional relationship that had begun early in his career. In its statement, the management extended condolences to his immediate family, friends, colleagues and all members of the Vanguard family.

"The management of Vanguard Media Limited deeply regrets this irreparable loss and extends its heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, friends, professional associates and all members of the Vanguard family," the statement said, adding that the organisation hoped God would grant his loved ones the strength to bear their loss.

A Service of Songs and Wake-Keep in his honour is scheduled for Thursday, November 19, at 14 Sylvia Crescent, Anthony Village, Lagos, beginning at 5 pm. The family is expected to announce further funeral arrangements in due course.

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Source: YEN.com.gh