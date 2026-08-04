Movement TV of Wontumi media presenter Bohyeba reportedly hosted his programme on Friday evening before tragedy struck hours later

The Nka Wasem host complained of a headache while attending his aunt’s wake-keeping ceremony

His sudden passing has left colleagues, viewers and the entire Wontumi Media family in mourning

The management and staff of Wontumi Media are mourning the reported death of Movement TV presenter Bohyeba following a brief illness.

Movement TV presenter Bohyeba dies after brief illness. Image credit: Wontumi TV, Smart GH TV, Movement TV

Source: UGC

Bohyeba, who hosted the popular Nka Wasem programme on Movement TV, reportedly passed away shortly after complaining of a severe headache during a family funeral gathering.

According to reports, the presenter was actively on duty on Friday evening and successfully hosted his programme before leaving the station. Nothing reportedly suggested that it would be his final television appearance.

Check out the TikTok video of his death report below:

After completing the show, Bohyeba travelled to attend the wake-keeping ceremony of his aunt. However, while at the funeral gathering, he reportedly began complaining of a headache and feeling unwell.

Those around him quickly rushed him to a hospital for medical attention. Sadly, he was reportedly pronounced dead at the health facility, leaving his family, colleagues and viewers devastated.

Final programme before tragedy

The sudden nature of Bohyeba’s death has made the news even more painful for his colleagues and loyal viewers. Just hours before the reported incident, he had appeared healthy while presenting Nka Wasem.

His passing has created a huge void at Wontumi Media, where he had become known to viewers through his presentation style and discussions on the programme.

The broadcaster’s colleagues and followers have since been expressing shock over how quickly events unfolded after his final television appearance.

Movement TV loses presenter

Bohyeba’s death is another difficult moment for Wontumi Media, which operates Movement TV and Wontumi Radio.

His family is yet to announce detailed funeral arrangements, while further information surrounding his illness and death remains limited.

Bohyeba will be remembered for his contribution to broadcasting and his work as the host of Nka Wasem. His sudden passing serves as a painful reminder of how unpredictable life can be.

Former Skyy Power journalist dead

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, former Skyy Power 93.5 FM and Empire 102.7 FM News Editor Ohene Gyan has reportedly passed away.

Before his death, Ohene Gyan established himself as a respected voice in Ghana's media industry.

He served as News Editor at both stations, playing a key role in news gathering, content production and the delivery of credible information to audiences, particularly in the Western Region.

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Source: YEN.com.gh