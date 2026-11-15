A 19-year-old Ghanaian volunteer firefighter, Emmanuel K. A. Amponsah, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2026, in Maryland, USA

Amponsah was a probationary member of the Glenn Dale Fire Association and a nursing student at Bowie State University

The Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department and the Glenn Dale Fire Association paid tribute to the young Ghanaian

Emmanuel K. A. Amponsah, a 19-year-old Ghanaian volunteer firefighter based in Maryland, USA, died on Thursday, November 12, 2026, leaving both the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department and the Glenn Dale Fire Association in mourning.

Ghanaian firefighter Emmanuel Amponsah dies in Maryland. Photo credit: @officialgeorgecounty.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian boy Emmanuel Amponsah dies in US

Amponsah, born on 13 August 2007, was a probationary volunteer with the Glenn Dale Fire Association, assigned to Station 818.

Away from the fire station, he was a nursing student at Bowie State University, balancing academic ambitions with a deep commitment to saving lives in his community.

Emmanuel Amponsah's path into emergency services

His journey into firefighting began at Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Glenarden, Maryland, where he completed the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department's High School Fire Science Academy in 2025 as part of Cadet Class 12.

The programme equipped him with several professional certifications, among them Firefighter I and II, Hazardous Materials Awareness and Operations, and Emergency Medical Responder.

Amponsah formally joined the Glenn Dale Fire Association in March 2026 and was still enrolled in Volunteer Recruit School at the time of his passing.

In less than a year of service, those who worked alongside him say he left a mark that far outweighed his brief tenure.

Tributes pour in from the fire department

Prince George's County Fire Chief Thelmetria A. Michaelides expressed the department's grief, describing Amponsah as a young man whose dedication and work ethic embodied the core values of the fire service.

The department noted he would be remembered for his courage, diligence and readiness to put others first.

The Glenn Dale Fire Association echoed that sentiment in a tribute of its own, acknowledging that his enthusiasm and genuine desire to serve gave the organisation much to treasure, even within such a short period.

"Rest easy, Brother Emmanuel. Your watch has ended, but your memory will forever remain a part of the Glenn Dale Fire Association family," the association stated.

The association extended its condolences to his family, friends, fellow students at Bowie State University and colleagues in the fire service, calling on the public to hold them all in their thoughts during this painful time.

According to Southern Maryland News Net, Amponsah's passing has prompted an outpouring of grief across the department, with many reflecting on what it means to lose someone so young who had already chosen a life of service to others.

The Facebook post is below:

Uncle Kweku Adumatta passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kweku Adumatta, the Ghanaian marriage counsellor known as Uncle Kweku Adumatta, who reportedly died on November 10, 2026, after a short illness.

He was a familiar voice on radio and television and developed the “3Ds” approach to marriage preparation.

His framework urged people to define, determine and develop themselves before committing to marriage. Read more about the principles behind his counselling work and the roles he played beyond the media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh