Brein Ayeni, a church leader based in Coventry, United Kingdom, received a lengthy prison sentence following his conviction

A court found the Nigerian pastor guilty of having non-consensual relations with a woman and subjecting her to coercive and controlling behaviour

The sentencing has drawn strong reactions from Nigerians on social media, many calling for even harsher punishment

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A Nigerian pastor based in Coventry, United Kingdom, Brein Ayeni, has been sentenced to 11 years and nine months in prison after being convicted of having non-consensual relations with a woman and coercive and controlling behaviour against a woman.

Court jails UK-based Nigerian pastor Brein Ayeni almost 12 years for assault and coercive behaviour. Photo source: Punch Newspapers, H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to a BBC report, Ayeni, who served as a church leader in Coventry, was found guilty of the offences (three counts of non-consensual relations and one count of coercive or controlling behaviour) and handed the sentence by a British court.

The offences reportedly began in June 2025, with the church leader recording some of the attacks on his mobile phone.

The police stated that Ayeni threatened to share the videos of his illegal acts with the woman if she reported the abuse, claiming they showed that what happened was consensual.

The popular pastor also made derogatory comments about her, comparing her previous lifestyle choices to poison, and displayed controlling behaviour after gaining her trust.

The case drew widespread attention both in the UK and among Nigerians online after details of the conviction emerged.

Pastor Brein Ayeni's crimes and sentencing

Ayeni was convicted of subjecting his victim to non-consensual relations as well as a prolonged pattern of coercive and controlling behaviour.

British courts treat coercive control as a serious criminal offence, recognising the lasting psychological damage such conduct inflicts on victims alongside any physical harm.

The near 12-year sentence reflects the gravity with which the court viewed the combined nature of his crimes.

The Facebook post by Punch Newspaper, which broke the story to a wider Nigerian audience on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, prompted an immediate and vocal response from readers who expressed outrage at the conduct of a man entrusted with spiritual leadership.

The Facebook post detailing the sentencing of Pastor Brein Ayeni is below:

Nigerians react to Pastor Ayeni's conviction

The news sparked heated debate in the comments section, with many calling for even greater punishment and others reflecting on the broader dangers of blind trust in religious figures.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Eke Kenneth K wrote:

"My fear for these people that carry holy books on their foreheads is the beginning of my wisdom."

Happyness Chikodi commented:

"Hard labour should be added to him, please."

Omosimua Asama added:

"Good judgement from a good judge."

Pastor Paul Mackenzie jailed 200 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Paul Mackenzie, the Kenyan doomsday prophet sentenced to 200 years in prison for the Shakahola cult murders.

The Mombasa High Court convicted him of murdering 191 people, nearly all of them children.

More than 400 bodies were discovered in shallow graves in Shakahola forest after a survivor escaped and alerted authorities.

Investigators said Mackenzie and his followers instructed parents to starve their children so they could “meet Jesus”.

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Source: YEN.com.gh