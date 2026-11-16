A US federal court scheduled Ghanaian businessman Frederick Kumi, known as Abu Trica, for jury trial on February 8, 2027

The court set December 15, 2026, as the deadline for Abu Trica and prosecutors to finalise a possible plea agreement

Abu Trica faces charges linked to an alleged $8 million romance fraud scheme that targeted more than 80 elderly Americans

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Frederick Kumi, the Ghanaian businessman known as Abu Trica, now has a confirmed date to face a jury in the United States, with a federal court scheduling his trial for February 8, 2027.

Abu Trica faces a fresh development in his US case as a new trial date emerges. Image credit: Abu Trica

Source: Instagram

American journalist Larry Miller reported on Saturday, November 15, 2026, that the new date emerged following a pre-trial hearing held on November 3, 2026.

Both the prosecution and the defence had sought more time to work through the volume of evidence tied to the alleged $8 million romance fraud case, prompting the court to adjust its timeline.

Plea deal deadline looms for Abu Trica

Alongside confirming the trial date, the court set December 15, 2026, as the deadline by which Abu Trica and federal prosecutors must indicate whether they have reached a plea agreement.

If both sides come to terms before that date, the accused could plead guilty to some or all of the charges, potentially avoiding a full trial.

A final pre-trial conference has also been pencilled in for January 13, 2027, at 11 a.m., just weeks before the main proceedings begin.

The case has drawn comparisons with that of Nigerian socialite Ramon Abbas, widely known as Hushpuppi, who pleaded guilty to money laundering and cyber-enabled fraud charges and received a 135-month prison sentence in 2022.

The Instagram video of Larry Miller sharing the new update about Abu Trica's case is below.

The charges against Abu Trica

Abu Trica is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in the Northern District of Ohio.

According to the United States Department of Justice, he and his alleged co-conspirators exploited online dating platforms and artificial intelligence-powered video tools to construct false identities and manipulate elderly American victims.

The group is accused of defrauding over 80 individuals of more than $8 million between April 2023 and November 2025.

Each charge carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison, though Abu Trica has maintained a not guilty plea.

He was arrested in Ghana in December 2025 during a joint operation involving Ghanaian and American authorities, before being extradited to the United States on July 9, 2026.

With the February trial date now confirmed, the December 15 plea deadline is the next critical milestone in the proceedings.

Ghanaian personalities linked to FBI fraud cases

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian personalities linked to fraud cases involving United States authorities in 2026, including the Abubakari brothers, Abu Trica and MP OK Frimpong.

The cases involve allegations of romance fraud, wire fraud and money laundering, but the individuals face different legal circumstances.

The Abubakari brothers have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, while the other cases remain at different stages. US prosecutors allege Abu Trica’s network defrauded victims of more than $8 million, and the allegations against Frimpong remain unproven.

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Source: YEN.com.gh