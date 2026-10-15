Malaysia opened its eVisa Social Visit to citizens of 20 African countries, offering a fully digital application route

The eligible countries span West, Central, and East Africa, including Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, and Rwanda

Travellers can now apply for tourism and short social visits to Malaysia without setting foot in an embassy

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Citizens of 20 African countries can now apply for a Malaysian Social Visit eVisa entirely online, removing the longstanding requirement to submit applications in person at a diplomatic mission.

Malaysia eVisa Social Visit now allows travellers from 20 African countries to apply online for tourism and short social trips without visiting an embassy. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Malaysia's immigration authorities confirmed that the eVisa Social Visit category is accessible to nationals from across West, Central, and East Africa, marking a significant shift in how the country processes travel applications from the continent.

Full List of Eligible African Countries

The 20 countries whose citizens qualify for the online application are Angola, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, and Rwanda.

Nigeria and Ghana, two of West Africa's most populous nations, feature on the list alongside a cluster of Central African states and several East African countries including Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Burundi, and Rwanda.

What the Malaysia eVisa Social Visit Covers

The eVisa Social Visit is intended for individuals travelling to Malaysia for leisure, tourism, or brief social stays. The digital process is particularly significant for applicants who do not live within easy reach of a Malaysian embassy or consulate, as it eliminates the need for in-person document submissions.

The move is expected to ease access for travellers across the continent, where Malaysian diplomatic missions are not always geographically convenient.

Citizens of the listed countries who intend to travel to Malaysia for social purposes are advised to consult Malaysia's official immigration channels directly for current fees, required documents, and expected processing times before starting their applications.

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Source: YEN.com.gh