The United States government operates a Visa Waiver Programme covering citizens of 42 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and South America

The programme allows qualifying citizens to travel to the US for business or tourism without applying for a visa in advance

No African country features on the VWP list, meaning travellers from the continent must go through the standard visa application process

The United States government permits citizens of 42 designated countries to enter the country for business or tourism without a visa through its Visa Waiver Programme (VWP), according to official US government policy.

Eligibility under the scheme is tied strictly to citizenship or nationality.

Discover which 42 countries qualify for the US Visa Waiver Programme, who can travel visa-free for business or tourism Image credit: KENT NISHIMURA, Svitlana Pietukhova/Getty Images

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Permanent residents and holders of other immigration statuses in VWP-designated countries do not qualify automatically and must follow the standard visa application process.

Which countries are on the VWP list

The 42 nations currently included in the programme are: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

The list draws heavily from Europe, which accounts for the majority of designated nations. The Asia-Pacific region is represented by Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Qatar is the sole Middle Eastern inclusion, while Chile is the only South American country on the list.

What the programme covers and who is excluded

The VWP is designed to cover short-term travel for tourism and business purposes, making it particularly useful for professionals attending conferences, meetings, or conducting brief commercial activities on US soil without the delays associated with a full consular visa application.

Notably, no African country currently appears on the VWP list. Citizens travelling from African nations are therefore required to obtain the appropriate US visa before departure, regardless of the purpose of their visit. Those seeking to travel for business purposes must apply for a B-1 business visa or a combined B-1/B-2 visa through the standard US consular process.

US issues safety tips for women travelling internationally

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Department of State had released a guide for women travelling internationally.

The Department of State warned that female travellers may encounter heightened health and security risks, depending on their destination.

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Source: YEN.com.gh