Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority published guidance on a sponsor-free pathway for certain foreigners seeking permanent residence

Three categories of foreigners qualify to apply on their own, including work pass holders, eligible students, and foreign investors

ICA evaluates each application based on several factors, and qualifying for the pathway does not guarantee approval

Singapore has opened a self-directed route for certain foreigners to apply for permanent residence in the country, without needing a local sponsor to handle or initiate the process on their behalf, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Singapore publishes guidance on sponsor-free option for foreigners. Photo credit: @lawrencewong

Source: Getty Images

The difference between the two routes is practical. Where a sponsor is involved, that sponsor logs into the system and completes the application form on the applicant's behalf. The applicant then logs in separately to review the information and submit the required declarations.

Under the sponsor-free route, the applicant manages the entire process independently, from logging in and filling out the form to making declarations and submitting the final application. Those below the age of 15 who fall under this pathway must use the non-Singpass login option.

Who qualifies to apply without a sponsor

Three groups of foreigners are eligible for this self-initiated route. The first comprises holders of an Employment Pass or S Pass, Singapore's primary work authorisation categories covering foreign professionals and mid-skilled workers, respectively.

The second group covers students currently enrolled in Singapore who have either passed at least one national examination, including the PSLE, GCE N Level, O Level, or A Level, or are participating in the Integrated Programme.

The third group is foreign investors, who may apply through the Global Investor Programme. The ICA directs prospective investor applicants to the Economic Development Board website for full details on the programme's eligibility criteria and submission process.

It is worth noting that meeting the requirements of any of these three categories makes a person eligible to apply, not eligible to receive permanent residence. Approval remains at the discretion of the authorities and is not guaranteed.

How ICA reviews applications

The ICA assesses each application individually, weighing a combination of factors that include the applicant's family ties to Singaporean citizens or permanent residents, economic contributions, educational qualifications, age, family profile, and length of stay in Singapore.

The authority also issued a clear reminder that it has no affiliation with any external migration agency or commercial service provider that markets immigration consultancy, and does not endorse any such entities in connection with permanent residence applications.

Singapore lists 160+ visa-free countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Singapore had announced a fresh travel update that could interest people planning to visit the country.

The policy covered a large number of countries, making short-term travel easier for many international visitors.

Some countries, however, remained subject to different entry requirements under the latest rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh