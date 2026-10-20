China's official public recruitment website published over 135,000 active job listings open to both foreign and local applicants

The vacancies span industries including manufacturing, e-commerce, healthcare, and engineering across several Chinese provinces

Monthly salaries on the platform start from 2,000 yuan, with some specialised roles offering more than 6,000 yuan per month

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China's government-run public recruitment portal has listed more than 135,000 job vacancies open to both Chinese citizens and foreign nationals, drawing considerable attention from job seekers worldwide.

China Opens 135,000 Job Vacancies to Foreigners Across Multiple Industries

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The China Public Recruitment Website currently carries 135,180 active listings spread across 6,759 pages. The roles on offer cut across a broad spectrum of sectors, from manufacturing and e-commerce to healthcare, engineering, and general labour.

Job roles and salaries on China's platform

The listings range from entry-level positions to senior management roles. Among the advertised posts are e-commerce product selection specialists, operations managers, sales personnel, CNC machine tool operators, packers, cleaning supervisors, and automated production line operators. Monthly salaries for these roles start at 2,000 yuan.

Mid-range positions command significantly higher pay. Zhuzhou Kemeng Intelligent Technology, based in Zhuzhou City, is recruiting gas shielded welding technicians at salaries exceeding 6,000 yuan per month. Meanwhile, Sunflower Pharmaceutical Group in the High-tech Development Zone is advertising quality assurance officers and automated production line operators at more than 5,000 yuan monthly.

Where the vacancies are located in China

The popular search terms on the platform include teacher, nurse, accountant, driver, researcher, and enterprise manager, pointing to demand across both skilled and unskilled categories.

Positions are distributed across a wide range of locations, including Xi'an, Fengze District, Xuan'en County, Laifeng County, Zhuzhou City, Huanggang City, and the High-tech Development Zone in Xiangyang. The geographic spread suggests that demand is not confined to a single metropolitan hub but is distributed across China's broader provincial landscape, making the opportunities accessible to applicants willing to relocate to various parts of the country.

The scale and variety of the listings have made the platform a growing topic of conversation among those actively exploring employment options beyond their home countries.

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Source: YEN.com.gh