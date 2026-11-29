Japan launched a residency programme giving graduates of elite global universities up to two years to find work or start a business in the country

The J-Find scheme covers 93 universities across more than 20 countries, including dozens where Nigerian students commonly enrol

Recipients of the visa can also bring family members along, making the programme stand out from typical job-seeker visa options

Japan has thrown open a rare opportunity for graduates of some of the world's most recognised universities, offering them up to two years to live in the country while they search for employment or lay the groundwork for a new business.

Japan gives residence visa to graduates of 93 universities. Photo credit: Bllomberg, STR

Source: Getty Images

The programme, officially called the Future Creation Talent System and commonly referred to as J-Find, grants a "Designated Activities" residence status to foreign nationals who completed degrees at qualifying institutions abroad. Japan's Immigration Services Agency confirmed that, as of October 2026, the list of eligible universities stands at 93 institutions spanning more than 20 countries.

What the J-Find visa offers graduates

What makes J-Find particularly compelling is that applicants do not need a job offer before they arrive. Graduates are given a two-year window to explore opportunities, whether in employment or entrepreneurship, before they need to transition into a longer-term visa category. The scheme also permits recipients to bring family members with them, a provision that sets it apart from many comparable programmes offered elsewhere.

The rationale behind the programme is clear: Japan is actively working to attract high-skilled international talent into its economy, and offering graduates a generous settling-in period is a deliberate strategy to make the country more competitive globally.

Full list of J-Find eligible universities

The 93 qualifying universities include institutions across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Europe and Asia. Among them are Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, Yale University, Princeton University, Columbia University, the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, University College London, Imperial College London, the London School of Economics, McGill University, the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia, the University of Melbourne, Monash University, the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Peking University, Tsinghua University, Fudan University, ETH Zurich and many others.

Several institutions on the list are popular destinations for Ghanaian students. These include the University of Birmingham, the University of Bristol, the University of Glasgow, the University of Manchester, New York University, the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and Purdue University, among others.

See the full list below:

Aarhus University – Denmark Boston University – United States Brown University – United States California Institute of Technology – United States Carnegie Mellon University – United States City University of Hong Kong – Hong Kong Columbia University – United States Cornell University – United States Delft University of Technology – Netherlands Duke University – United States Fudan University – China Harbin Institute of Technology – China Harvard University – United States Heidelberg University – Germany Imperial College London – United Kingdom Institut Polytechnique de Paris – France Johns Hopkins University – United States Karolinska Institute – Sweden King's College London – United Kingdom Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) – South Korea KU Leuven – Belgium Kyoto University – Japan LMU München – Germany London School of Economics and Political Science – United Kingdom Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) – United States McGill University – Canada Monash University – Australia Nanjing University – China Nanyang Technological University – Singapore National University of Singapore – Singapore New York University – United States Northwestern University – United States Paris-Saclay University – France Peking University – China Princeton University – United States PSL Research University Paris – France Purdue University, West Lafayette – United States Seoul National University – South Korea Shanghai Jiao Tong University – China Sorbonne University – France Stanford University – United States Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) – Switzerland Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH Zurich) – Switzerland Technical University of Munich – Germany The Australian National University – Australia The Chinese University of Hong Kong – Hong Kong The Hong Kong Polytechnic University – Hong Kong The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology – Hong Kong The Ohio State University – United States The University of Edinburgh – United Kingdom The University of Glasgow – United Kingdom The University of Hong Kong – Hong Kong The University of Manchester – United Kingdom The University of Melbourne – Australia The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney) – Australia The University of Queensland – Australia The University of Sydney – Australia The University of Texas at Austin – United States The University of Tokyo – Japan Tsinghua University – China University College London (UCL) – United Kingdom University of Amsterdam – Netherlands University of Birmingham – United Kingdom University of Bonn – Germany University of Bristol – United Kingdom University of British Columbia – Canada University of California, Berkeley – United States University of California, Irvine – United States University of California, Los Angeles – United States University of California, San Diego – United States University of California, Santa Barbara – United States University of Cambridge – United Kingdom University of Chicago – United States University of Copenhagen – Denmark University of Groningen – Netherlands University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign – United States University of Michigan, Ann Arbor – United States University of Minnesota, Twin Cities – United States University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – United States University of Oxford – United Kingdom University of Pennsylvania – United States University of Science and Technology of China – China University of Southern California – United States University of Toronto – Canada University of Washington – United States University of Wisconsin, Madison – United States University of Zurich – Switzerland Uppsala University – Sweden Vanderbilt University – United States Washington University in St. Louis – United States Yale University – United States Yonsei University (Seoul Campus) – South Korea Zhejiang University – China

Full details of the programme, including application requirements and the complete university eligibility list in PDF format, are available on the Japan Immigration Services Agency's official website.

Japan names 7 groups for easier residency

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan announced seven categories of foreign nationals who qualified for a simplified permanent residence process under new eligibility criteria.

The categories covered skilled professionals, investors and long-term residents, among others, signalling a major shift in Japan's immigration policy.

Ghanaians who eyed opportunities in Japan could have benefited from the updated residency pathway if they met the outlined requirements.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh