Australia introduced sweeping changes to its visitor visa rules, affecting three major visa categories

The new regulations took effect on November 28, 2026, and target a practice the government called 'visa hopping'

Foreigners who receive job offers or decide to study in Australia now face significant new hurdles

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Australia has overhauled its visitor visa framework, introducing stricter rules that bar most tourists and short-term visitors from switching to other visa categories while remaining in the country.

The changes, which came into force on November 28, centre on condition 8503, known as the No Further Stay condition.

Visitors can no longer switch to other visas during their stay in Australia. Photos by Jesse Thompson and The Washington Post.

Source: Getty Images

Under the new framework, the condition is now mandatory for three visa categories: the Visitor visa (subclass 600), the Electronic Travel Authority (subclass 601), and the eVisitor (subclass 651).

Previously, condition 8503 was compulsory only for certain visitor visa streams, with authorities applying it at their discretion in other cases. The latest reforms make it a standard requirement across all three categories.

What the new rules mean for visitors

The practical effect of the change is considerable. Visitors who secure employment offers after arriving in Australia can no longer automatically transition to a work visa without first departing the country.

The same applies to those who decide to pursue further education or seek temporary and permanent residency pathways — they will generally be required to leave Australia and lodge their applications from abroad.

The regulations apply to visa applications submitted from November 28 onwards. Those who applied before that date, as well as current visa holders, are not automatically subject to the new conditions.

Can the No Further Stay condition be waived?

The Australian Department of Home Affairs retains the authority to grant waivers, though only under exceptional circumstances involving major developments beyond an applicant's control.

Qualifying situations include serious illness, the death of an immediate family member, natural disasters, or conflict that prevents an individual from departing Australia.

According to Legit.ng, a waiver, however, is not guaranteed and does not automatically result in the grant of another visa.

The government has stated that the reforms are designed to discourage visa hopping and to ensure that visitor visas serve their intended purpose of facilitating short-term travel rather than functioning as a stepping stone to longer-term stays.

For Ghanaian travellers and others considering a trip to Australia, reviewing visa conditions thoroughly before making travel arrangements has become more critical than ever.

Australia opens Work and Holiday visa ballot for 2 countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had opened registration for its Work and Holiday visa ballot to passport holders of two countries.

Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable fee of AUD25 (approximately GH₵198), even if they are not selected.

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Source: YEN.com.gh