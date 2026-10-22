Saudi Arabia launched a Gifted Residency programme targeting foreign nationals with exceptional talent in specific fields

The Saudi government identified three categories of foreigners who may qualify for long-term or permanent stay in the kingdom

Officials framed the scheme as part of a broader push to attract global talent to Saudi Arabia's arts, sports, and culture sectors

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Saudi Arabia has launched a formal pathway for talented foreign nationals to secure long-term residency in the kingdom through a programme called the Gifted Residency.

Saudi Arabia lists three categories of foreigners eligible for gifted residency. Photo credit: Wung Yu Liang, Brendan Smilalowski

Source: Getty Images

The scheme, published on the Saudi government's official residency portal, is designed to attract skilled individuals from abroad and integrate them into the country's professional, creative, and social landscape. Officials described it not as a short-term work arrangement but as a genuine invitation for high-calibre foreigners to build their lives and careers within the kingdom.

3 Talent Categories That Qualify

According to the Saudi government, applicants must fall under one of three recognised categories to be considered eligible for the Gifted Residency. These are sports talents, cultural talents, and artistic talents.

Each category is intended to capture individuals whose achievements and skills in their respective fields can make a meaningful contribution to life in Saudi Arabia. The programme covers both internationally recognised figures and emerging talents whose potential aligns with the kingdom's development goals.

Saudi Arabia's Vision Behind the Gifted Residency

Saudi officials positioned the Gifted Residency as a central element of the country's broader ambition to become a global destination for talent, particularly in the arts, sport, and culture. The government stated that the programme was built to give talented individuals the conditions they need to reach their full potential within Saudi Arabia.

By creating structured pathways for these categories of foreigners, the kingdom aims to accelerate the exchange of knowledge and ideas, and to raise the standard of creative and athletic development at home. Rather than drawing on short-term expertise, the initiative seeks lasting integration, with successful applicants becoming part of Saudi Arabia's professional networks and growth journey over the long term.

Foreign nationals who meet the eligibility criteria under any of the three talent categories can apply for the Gifted Residency as a route to permanent or long-term stay in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh