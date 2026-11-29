Oman launched a long-term investor visa programme open to foreign nationals who meet the country's investment requirements

Applicants can choose between a five-year or 10-year residence permit, with fees starting from 250 Omani rials, approximately GH₵7,699

The programme requires only two documents at the application stage and can be initiated through an online portal

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Oman has opened the door to long-term residency for foreign investors, offering five- or 10-year investor visas to qualifying applicants under a programme outlined by the Royal Oman Police on the country's official government portal.

Oman Offers Foreigners Up to 10 Years of Residency, Names Who Can Apply. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Foreigners eligible for Oman's investor visa

The scheme targets foreigners who have established, or intend to establish, eligible investments in the Gulf nation.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 21 years old and obtain an investment certificate from the relevant authority through the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion before submitting their visa applications.

How much does Oman's investor visa cost?

Foreign investors can choose between two residence durations based on how long they plan to remain in the country.

The five-year visa carries a fee of 250 Omani rials, equivalent to approximately GH₵7,699, while the 10-year permit costs 500 Omani rials, or roughly GH₵15,397.

These figures are based on an approximate exchange rate of GH₵30.79 to one Omani rial as of November 29, 2026.

Requirements for Oman's investor visa

Despite the investment conditions applicants must satisfy beforehand, the documentation required at the actual visa application stage is minimal.

Only a valid passport and a digital personal photograph are needed when filing the application.

The Royal Oman Police describes the process as a two-step procedure, covering submission and then review and approval.

The online application is estimated to take around 10 minutes to complete, though the approval timeline may extend beyond that.

Oman has historically served as a significant trading hub linking Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

The investor visa initiative forms part of the country's broader effort to attract international capital and reduce its dependence on oil revenues by diversifying the economy.

Oman's 5 priority sectors for foreign investment

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Oman’s Foreign Ministry had identified five fast-growing sectors attracting international investors under its Vision 2040 development plan.

The sectors include tourism, aquaculture, renewable energy and mining, as the country seeks to expand its economy through foreign investment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh