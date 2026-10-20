Malaysia's TalentCorp introduced the Residence Pass-Talent to attract highly skilled foreign professionals seeking long-term settlement in the country

Applicants must earn at least RM15,000 per month, hold a recognised degree or professional certificate, and have a minimum of five years of work experience

The pass is valid for 10 years and is renewable, offering skilled expatriates a pathway beyond the limits of short-term employment passes

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Malaysia's TalentCorp is offering skilled foreign professionals the opportunity to live and work in the country for up to a decade through the Residence Pass-Talent (RP-T), a long-term settlement scheme with strict eligibility requirements.

The RP-T was launched in April 2011 through a joint initiative between TalentCorp, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Immigration Department of Malaysia.

Malaysia's Residence Pass-Talent offers expatriates a renewable 10-year stay. Image credit: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

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It was designed to attract and retain high-calibre foreign professionals who wish to contribute to the Malaysian economy over an extended period.

Eligibility requirements for the Residence Pass-Talent

To qualify, applicants must have lived and worked in Malaysia for at least three consecutive years at the time of submission and must hold a valid Employment Pass with more than three months of validity remaining.

On the financial side, candidates must earn a basic monthly salary of at least RM15,000, excluding bonuses and allowances. They are also required to hold a Malaysian income tax file number and demonstrate that they have paid income tax for a minimum of two of the most recent consecutive years.

In terms of academic and professional qualifications, applicants must hold a PhD, Master's degree, Bachelor's degree, or Diploma from a recognised university. Alternatively, a professional or competency certificate from a recognised professional institute is accepted. A minimum of five years of total work experience is mandatory regardless of the qualification held.

Malaysia's broader talent retention strategy

The RP-T sits within TalentCorp's wider effort to position Malaysia as a preferred destination for global talent. By providing a 10-year residence option, the programme offers skilled expatriates a level of stability that short-term employment passes cannot, allowing them to build careers and settle in the country with greater certainty.

The pass is renewable, meaning professionals who continue to meet the eligibility criteria beyond the initial 10-year period can extend their stay. Eligible applicants can submit their applications directly through TalentCorp's official platform.

Malaysia sets minimum salary for foreign workers' residence passes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Malaysia has listed the earnings threshold foreign professionals must meet to qualify for its long-term residence permit.

The Residence Pass-Talent (RP-T) was introduced in April 2011 and is managed by TalentCorp alongside the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Immigration Department of Malaysia.

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Source: YEN.com.gh