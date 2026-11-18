Japan's Immigration Services Agency formally listed Japanese language proficiency and civic knowledge as evaluation factors for permanent residence applicants

Applicants must demonstrate B1-level Japanese language ability, though several categories of foreigners are exempt from this requirement

Those who show little familiarity with Japan's rules and systems risk receiving a negative evaluation during the screening process

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Japan has introduced structured requirements that foreigners must satisfy when applying for permanent residence, placing language ability and knowledge of civic life at the centre of its updated evaluation criteria.

Japan explains language requirements for foreigners to get permanent residence. Photo credit: Reuters, Yuji Kotani/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Immigration Services Agency outlined the conditions through guidelines published on the Ministry of Justice website. Under the framework, applicants are expected to reach at least B1 level in Japanese, as defined by the Reference Framework for Japanese Language Education, a document the Council for Cultural Affairs adopted on 12 October 2021. The stated reasoning is that permanent residents must be able to participate in community life and manage everyday situations, which calls for a functional command of the language.

Who is exempt from Japan's language requirement

The B1 benchmark does not apply universally. Highly skilled foreign professionals under specific classifications are excluded from the language requirement, as are their immediate family members. Children of permanent residents who were born in Japan are also exempt, on the condition that the parent raising them already holds B1-level proficiency. Any applicant who has completed at least six cumulative years of primary or secondary schooling under Japan's School Education Act is similarly not required to meet the language standard.

Civic knowledge carries weight in Japan's applications

Alongside language ability, the guidelines introduce a formal assessment of how well applicants understand Japanese society. Those who demonstrate little awareness of the country's systems and rules, or who appear unwilling to engage with them, will receive a negative mark during the review process. The Immigration Services Agency will apply a designated method to gauge whether an applicant has reached a sufficient level of civic understanding, drawing on content covered in the official "Living and Working Guidebook."

The guidelines frame civic literacy as a baseline expectation, stating that approving permanent residence for someone who is likely to create difficulties within the community would be inappropriate.

Taken together, the revised criteria reflect a more deliberate approach to screening permanent residence applicants in Japan, one in which measurable social integration, not just length of stay, plays a determining role in the outcome.

Japan sets new income threshold for permanent residence

YEN.com.gh reported that Japan had updated its permanent residency guidelines on October 1, 2026, introducing a household income standard

Foreign nationals must prove their combined household income matches the average annual income of Japanese households of the same size

The revised rules apply to applications submitted from April 1, 2027, with some provisions affecting earlier submissions already under review

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Source: YEN.com.gh