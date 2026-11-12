Japan's Immigration Services Agency updated its permanent residency guidelines on October 1, 2026, introducing a household income standard

Foreign nationals must prove their combined household income matches the average annual income of Japanese households of the same size

The revised rules apply to applications submitted from April 1, 2027, with some provisions affecting earlier submissions already under review

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Japan has raised the bar for foreign nationals seeking permanent residency, introducing a formal household income standard as part of a sweeping update to its immigration guidelines.

Japan tightens permanent residency rules for foreign residents. Photo credit: Reuters, Yuji Kotani/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Immigration Services Agency of Japan revised its permanent residency criteria on 1 October 2026, requiring applicants to demonstrate that their total household income consistently meets or exceeds the average annual income of Japanese households of equivalent size.

Japan's new household income standard

Under the revised framework, the qualifying income figure combines the applicant's own earnings with those of other household members who hold work-eligible residence status in Japan. Notably, income earned by family members on non-work visas, including spouses on dependent "Family Stay" visas, cannot be included in that total.

However, relatives financially supported by the applicant, even those living outside Japan, are still counted when determining household size. This distinction matters because a larger household size raises the income threshold the applicant must clear. For households of five or more people, an additional living cost allowance is factored in on top of the standard benchmark, pushing the bar higher still.

Japan: Pension projections and financial assets

Beyond current earnings, the agency will assess whether an applicant's projected pension payments, based on their work history and years of contributions, are on track to reach a level comparable to that of someone who spent 30 years employed at or above the average income threshold while enrolled in Japan's Employees' Pension Insurance scheme.

Where projected pension amounts fall short, applicants may offset the shortfall with sufficient financial assets. Younger applicants face a lower asset requirement given the longer savings window available to them, while those closer to retirement age are expected to hold considerably more in reserve. When a married couple applies, their combined pension projections are assessed together.

The revised guidelines take effect for applications submitted from 1 April 2027. Certain provisions, including the income and public burden assessments, also apply retroactively to applications already under review that were submitted within the six months preceding 1 October 2026.

Permanent residency in Japan remains the most sought-after status for long-term foreign residents, as it carries no restrictions on the type of work a holder may undertake and imposes no limit on the length of stay. The standard eligibility requirement of 10 continuous years of residence in Japan, at least five of which must be on a work or residence visa, remains unchanged.

Japan offers ePassport entry to 8 nations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Japan introduced an updated entry arrangement that could make travel easier for citizens of selected countries

The latest guidelines highlighted a specific passport requirement travellers had to meet to benefit from the exemption.

The development also highlighted how the policy had expanded across several countries over the years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh